OnePlus 6 To Launch on May 21 With Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC: Report
The website claimed that a reader of theirs had enrolled for LAB and received an e-mail with all the terms and conditions, along with the date of the launch.
OnePlus 6 To Launch on May 21. (photo for representation, Image: News18.com)
OnePlus 6 is right now the most talked about smartphone on the internet. OnePlus has been a company that's always been a primary focus for the tech community as well as smartphone consumers. The 2018's flagship killer OnePlus is all set to launch in May, but the company has kept the date of the launch a surprise. But according to a latest report on GSM Arena a user has claimed that OnePlus has sent out emails to a few users claiming that the device will launch on May 21. The website claimed that a reader of theirs had enrolled for LAB and received an e-mail with all the terms and conditions, along with the date of the launch.
Today OnePlus also marked four years of their first smartphone launch and if this report comes out to be true and the new OnePlus 6 is launching on May 21, 2018, it will be the earliest market release in the history of OnePlus. Earlier the company on a post had confirmed that OnePlus 6 will sport a glass back. The smartphone will also have a five printed layer of Nanotech Coating. This Nanotech coating method is also going to be a first for any smartphone. The OnePlus 6 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC and will come with 8GB RAM and two options of 128GB and 256 internal storage. An earlier tweet by OnePlus also suggested that OnePlus 6 might have IP67 or IP68 certification as well for dust and water resistance. This will also be a first by OnePlus, as till date none of their phones have been water or dust resistant.
