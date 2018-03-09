English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
OnePlus 6 Tops AnTuTu Score Among Android Smartphones
OnePlus 6 has been listed on AnTuTu and its performance score beats that of the previous champion amongst Android devices, Xiaomi's Mi MIx 2S.
OnePlus 5T. Representative Image. (Image: Siddhartha Sharma, News18.com)
It is clear that Apple has started another trend in the smartphone industry with the notch on its iPhone X’s display. Even Google, in its developers preview of the upcoming Android P, has offered features surrounding the design. The latest smartphone to join the bandwagon of potentially sporting a notch at the front, is the upcoming OnePlus flagship, the OnePlus 6. While the OnePlus 5T carried several design upgrades over the OnePlus 5, the next OnePlus smartphone is speculated to take the design improvements to a whole new level.
A recent listing on AnTuTu benchmark, carrying the model number A6000, speculated to be that of the OnePlus 6, shows through the roof scores for the smartphone. As per a report, the AnTuTu score of the device beats that of all other Android smartphone tested till date. This, only indicates that the device will come with the latest Qualcomm chipset, the Snapdragon 845. The device, rumoured to be OnePlus 6, scored a whopping 2,76,510 on AnTuTu.
Image: Android Central
As for its specifications, OnePlus 6 is anticipated to carry a 6GB RAM and a 64GB in-built storage. It will run the latest Android 8.1 Oreo and given the history of OnePlus devices, should be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset. It is also rumoured to carry a vertical dual camera setup at the back.
Watch: Nokia 7 Plus First Look at MWC 2018
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
