OnePlus 6 up For Sale on Amazon India With Cashback, No Cost EMI And More

OnePlus 6 has been put up for grabs by the company on Amazon India website with special offers including cashback, no cost EMI options as well as an exchange offer. The sale of the flagship smartphone lists an extra cashback of up to Rs 1500 upon the exchange of an old device. In addition, as per the sale, OnePlus 6 buyers are also eligible for Rs 2000 cashback from Idea. Here are all the other offers that can be availed upon the purchase of the OnePlus 6 from the Amazon website.As for those using an ICICI Bank credit card, a Rs 1500 cashback can be availed upon buying the OnePlus 6. In addition, No cost EMI options of up to 3 to 6 months period are also available on several major Banks.On top of this, Idea is offering Rs 2000 cashback to its current and new subscribers who purchase the OnePlus 6. Buyers can also avail 12-month free accident insurance from Kotak 811.Amazon has also put up collaborative offers with its own products, including a discount of Rs 500 for Amazon Kindle users and a Rs 250 Amazon Pay balance for the Amazon Prime video subscribers.The OnePlus 6 features a notched 6.28-inch full HD+ (2280 x 1080) display, with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The OnePlus 6 is the first official smartphone in India to get the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC that has a maximum clock speed of 2.8 GHz. This is what makes the OnePlus 6 a super fast smartphone as well. Along with the flagship Qualcomm processor, the OnePlus 6 comes backed its two RAM options of 6GB and 8GB and storage variants of 64GB, 128GB and 256 GB. This combination depends on the variant that you will choose.On the optics front the OnePlus 6 sports a dual-camera module as its primary camera with one sensor of 16-megapixel with f/1.7 aperture and a supported camera module of 20-megapixel. The 16-megapixel camera now comes with Optical Image Stabilisation and EIS. The camera is also now capable of shooting 4K videos at 60 FPS. There is, of course, a portrait mode on the OnePlus 6 with advanced HDR capabilities as well. The front camera of the OnePlus 6 is also a 16-megapixel camera with a f/2.0 aperture and EIS enabled for stable selfies.OnePlus 6 does retain the Face Unlock feature and the fingerprint sensor of the OnePlus 5T and a similar 3300 mAh battery with DASH charging support. The OnePlus 6 runs on OxygenOS based Android 8.1. There is also OnePlus’ signature Alert Slider on the device but the position of this alert slider that switches the phone between silent, vibrate and ring mode has moved from the left edge of the device to the right on the OnePlus 6.