2-min read

OnePlus 6 vs iPhone X vs Galaxy S9 vs Pixel 2 Camera Comparison: Blind Test to Find The Best Smartphone Camera

OnePlus has put its upcoming flagship against the iPhone X, Galaxy S9 and the Pixel 2 to find the best smartphone camera.

News18.com

Updated:May 12, 2018, 3:40 PM IST
OnePlus 6 Camera Comparison as shown in the OnePlus 6 Blind Test. (Image: OnePlus/ Twitter)
OnePlus 6 launch is set to take place on May 16 globally and right before that, the company has now teased at a camera comparison of its next flagship smartphone. While the comparison shows an image clicked through OnePlus 6 and flagship smartphones of other manufacturers, it does not reveal any specifications of the camera setup on the OnePlus 6. All that is known till date is the fact that the device will come with a vertically placed dual camera setup at the back.

In a recent camera comparison posted by OnePlus on its official website, the OnePlus 6 can be seen pitted against the Apple iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S9, and the Google Pixel 2. The comparison, however, does not tell which image is clicked by which one of the smartphones. A post on Twitter about the 'Blind Test' reads "The OnePlus 6 Dual Camera takes on the iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S9, and Google Pixel 2. Can you match the shot to the phone?" The camera comparison comes as a part of OnePlus' ongoing campaign titled 'Oneplus 6 Blind Test' wherein the OnePlus 6 is pitted against the above-mentioned smartphones and the viewers are asked to match the image to the corresponding smartphone.

Since OnePlus seems to be more than confident about the camera capabilities of its upcoming flagship, it can be judged that the best image out of the four is the courtesy of the OnePlus 6. The camera comparison has been divided into four sets comprising of Architecture, Low Light, Low Light Portrait and Portrait. Viewers are asked to vote for the best image amongst the four. Each user will be given a maximum of 5 chances to participate in the lucky draw. One chance each can be earned by voting while one chance is given by default. OnePlus is giving out one free OnePlus 6 unit to a lucky winner as well as goodies to others who will be picked from a lucky draw.

Interested users can take the OnePlus blind test here.

As per recent reports, OnePlus 6 will carry a dual camera setup at the back with a 20-megapixel primary sensor coupled with a 16-megapixel secondary sensor. It will also sport a 16-megapixel camera at the front for selfies.

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
