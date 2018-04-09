OnePlus 6 Will Come in Three Colours With iPhone X-like Notch And More

The next flagship OnePlus 6 smartphone will reportedly come in three colour options as per a new teaser which got leaked recently. The colour options include Black, Blue and White. Also, in the all colour variants there will be a Red slider button on the right side of the phone. OnePlus, recently on its Twitter account, posted a short teaser video of the phone. While the video did not reveal much, it did confirm the name 'OnePlus 6' for the flagship, concluding the video with "6et ready". The video teases with a 'blazing fast speed' text, hinting at a premium set of specifications on the smartphone. The smartphone is already confirmed to be powered by the latest Qualcomm processor, the Snapdragon 845.Earlier, CEO of the company, Pete Lau had also confirmed an iPhone-X like notch on the OnePlus 6 display. Additionally, a recently leaked image by the noted tipster Evan Blass had confirmed a vertical dual camera setup at the back of the device, placed right above a square fingerprint sensor.Additionally, a poster revealing the specifications of the OnePlus 6 has been posted by OnePlus. As per the image, the OnePlus 6 will be carrying an 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. As per some leaks, the smartphone is expected to be priced at $749 in the US and 4299 Yuan in China. If that is true, the highest configuration variant of the smartphone might retail at approximately Rs 45,000 in Indian currency. Meanwhile, the 128 GB and 64GB storage variants of the OnePlus 6 are expected to be priced at 3,299 Yuan (approx. Rs 34,000) and 3,799 Yuan (approx. Rs 39,000) respectively. This could be the first time that OnePlus fans may see three storage variants of a OnePlus phone.Another tipster on Twitter, Roland Quandt, had spotted the listing of the smartphone on a Wi-Fi certification website. The April 2 listing confirmed an Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Qualcomm's latest WCN3990 Wi-Fi modem.After the confirmation of OnePlus 6 as the next flagship smartphone by the company, OnePlus is now expected to bring an accessory along with the launch of the OnePlus 6. As per a recent listing on Bluetooth certification website, a set of wireless earphones by OnePlus might be making their way to the market soon. As the earlier 'wired' earphones by the company were called OnePlus Bullet, the upcoming ones are expected to be termed as 'OnePlus Bullet Wireless'.Now the listing has revealed a limited set of information about the earphones. OnePlus Bullet wireless comes with the model number BT31B and is powered by a Qualcomm BlueCore CSR8645 chipset. It offers Bluetooth 4.1 connectivity and might just sport a complete wireless connectivity like the Apple Airpods. The wired counterparts of these, launched two years ago, are still available for purchase online at a price of Rs 1,199. The interesting part, however, is that the company which is always supportive of a 3.5mm audio jack might be going for a wireless set of earphones as its next accessory offering. This, after certain leaked images of the smartphone have revealed a 3.5mm audio jack as well.