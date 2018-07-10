English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
OnePlus 6 Midnight Black 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage Variant Now Available For Purchase in India For The First Time
The OnePlus 6 Midnight Black with 8GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage will be officially available for purchase on Amazon as well as OnePlus’ official retail channel.
OnePlus 6 Midnight Black 8GB RAM, 256GB of Storage Now Available For Purchase in India For The First Time (image: News18.com)
Recently launched OnePlus 6 Midnight Black 8GB RAM, 256GB storage variant of OnePlus 6 is all set to go on sale via Amazon for Rs 43,9999 from today. The device will be available from OnePlus India’s website and OnePlus exclusive offline channels starting July 14. OnePlus had recently announced the arrival of the OnePlus 6 Red which is set to go on sale on July 16 at Rs 39,999. The sales for the smartphone will commence at the time of the Amazon Prime Day Sale where consumers will be able to avail offers with HDFC Bank on the OnePlus Red and other variants as well.
Also Read: Take A Tour of Our Moon in This 4K Video by NASA LRO Spacecraft
OnePlus 6 Specifications:
The OnePlus 6 features a notched 6.28-inch full HD+ (2280 x 1080) display, with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The OnePlus 6 is the first official smartphone in India to get the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC that has a maximum clock speed of 2.8 GHz. This is what makes the OnePlus 6 a super fast smartphone as well. Along with the flagship Qualcomm processor, the OnePlus 6 comes backed its two RAM options of 6GB and 8GB and storage variants of 64GB, 128GB and 256 GB. This combination depends on the variant that you will choose.
On the optics front the OnePlus 6 sports a dual-camera module as its primary camera with one sensor of 16-megapixel with f/1.7 aperture and a supported camera module of 20-megapixel. The 16-megapixel camera now comes with Optical Image Stabilisation and EIS. The camera is also now capable of shooting 4K videos at 60 FPS. There is, of course, a portrait mode on the OnePlus 6 with advanced HDR capabilities as well. The front camera of the OnePlus 6 is also a 16-megapixel camera with a f/2.0 aperture and EIS enabled for stable selfies.
Also Read: Xiaomi's Future Flagship With Snapdragon 845 And Display Notch Could Come to India
OnePlus 6 does retain the Face Unlock feature and the fingerprint sensor of the OnePlus 5T and a similar 3300 mAh battery with DASH charging support. The OnePlus 6 runs on OxygenOS based Android 8.1. There is also OnePlus’ signature Alert Slider on the device but the position of this alert slider that switches the phone between silent, vibrate and ring mode has moved from the left edge of the device to the right on the OnePlus 6.
Also Watch: Honor 7C Review | Premium Looks in a Budget
Also Watch
Also Read: Take A Tour of Our Moon in This 4K Video by NASA LRO Spacecraft
OnePlus 6 Specifications:
The OnePlus 6 features a notched 6.28-inch full HD+ (2280 x 1080) display, with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The OnePlus 6 is the first official smartphone in India to get the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC that has a maximum clock speed of 2.8 GHz. This is what makes the OnePlus 6 a super fast smartphone as well. Along with the flagship Qualcomm processor, the OnePlus 6 comes backed its two RAM options of 6GB and 8GB and storage variants of 64GB, 128GB and 256 GB. This combination depends on the variant that you will choose.
On the optics front the OnePlus 6 sports a dual-camera module as its primary camera with one sensor of 16-megapixel with f/1.7 aperture and a supported camera module of 20-megapixel. The 16-megapixel camera now comes with Optical Image Stabilisation and EIS. The camera is also now capable of shooting 4K videos at 60 FPS. There is, of course, a portrait mode on the OnePlus 6 with advanced HDR capabilities as well. The front camera of the OnePlus 6 is also a 16-megapixel camera with a f/2.0 aperture and EIS enabled for stable selfies.
Also Read: Xiaomi's Future Flagship With Snapdragon 845 And Display Notch Could Come to India
OnePlus 6 does retain the Face Unlock feature and the fingerprint sensor of the OnePlus 5T and a similar 3300 mAh battery with DASH charging support. The OnePlus 6 runs on OxygenOS based Android 8.1. There is also OnePlus’ signature Alert Slider on the device but the position of this alert slider that switches the phone between silent, vibrate and ring mode has moved from the left edge of the device to the right on the OnePlus 6.
Also Watch: Honor 7C Review | Premium Looks in a Budget
Also Watch
-
MS Dhoni Turns 37
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
Between Brazil And Belgium, Who Will Make It To The Finals?
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
CIMON : Meet the World's First AI Robot
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Interview: Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bikes, Cycling in India
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
MS Dhoni Turns 37
Friday 06 July , 2018 Between Brazil And Belgium, Who Will Make It To The Finals?
Thursday 05 July , 2018 CIMON : Meet the World's First AI Robot
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Interview: Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bikes, Cycling in India
Friday 29 June , 2018 Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Revealed! How Justin Bieber's Ex Selena Gomez Really Feels About His Engagement to Hailey Baldwin
- Serena Williams Doesn't Want Daughter to Play Tennis
- Justin Bieber Confirms Engagement to Hailey Baldwin in Romantic Post: I'll Always Put You First
- Upcoming Land-Rover Based Tata H5X SUV to be Named ‘Harrier’ in India - Report
- EXCLUSIVE | Rahane Unperturbed After Missing Out on White Ball Matches, Ready for England Tests