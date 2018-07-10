OnePlus 6 Midnight Black 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage Variant Now Available For Purchase in India For The First Time

Recently launched OnePlus 6 Midnight Black 8GB RAM, 256GB storage variant of OnePlus 6 is all set to go on sale via Amazon for Rs 43,9999 from today. The device will be available from OnePlus India’s website and OnePlus exclusive offline channels starting July 14. OnePlus had recently announced the arrival of the OnePlus 6 Red which is set to go on sale on July 16 at Rs 39,999. The sales for the smartphone will commence at the time of the Amazon Prime Day Sale where consumers will be able to avail offers with HDFC Bank on the OnePlus Red and other variants as well.The OnePlus 6 features a notched 6.28-inch full HD+ (2280 x 1080) display, with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The OnePlus 6 is the first official smartphone in India to get the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC that has a maximum clock speed of 2.8 GHz. This is what makes the OnePlus 6 a super fast smartphone as well. Along with the flagship Qualcomm processor, the OnePlus 6 comes backed its two RAM options of 6GB and 8GB and storage variants of 64GB, 128GB and 256 GB. This combination depends on the variant that you will choose.On the optics front the OnePlus 6 sports a dual-camera module as its primary camera with one sensor of 16-megapixel with f/1.7 aperture and a supported camera module of 20-megapixel. The 16-megapixel camera now comes with Optical Image Stabilisation and EIS. The camera is also now capable of shooting 4K videos at 60 FPS. There is, of course, a portrait mode on the OnePlus 6 with advanced HDR capabilities as well. The front camera of the OnePlus 6 is also a 16-megapixel camera with a f/2.0 aperture and EIS enabled for stable selfies.OnePlus 6 does retain the Face Unlock feature and the fingerprint sensor of the OnePlus 5T and a similar 3300 mAh battery with DASH charging support. The OnePlus 6 runs on OxygenOS based Android 8.1. There is also OnePlus’ signature Alert Slider on the device but the position of this alert slider that switches the phone between silent, vibrate and ring mode has moved from the left edge of the device to the right on the OnePlus 6.