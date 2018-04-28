English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
OnePlus 6, Xiaomi Mi 6X, Nokia X, iPhone 8 Product Red And More: Tech Roundup of The Week
Here is a compilation of all the major happenings in the world of smartphones this week.
Apple iPhone 8 Plus Product RED. (Image: News18.com)
Information about many of the upcoming smartphones by various manufacturers including OnePlus, HMD Global and others surfaced on the Internet this week. In addition to this, new smartphones were also launched by Xiaomi, Apple and more such smartphone OEMs. Much anticipation, however, revolved around the upcoming OnePlus flagship, the OnePlus 6. A new leaked image of the OnePlus 6 was leaked on the Internet which displayed the front of the device with a completely bezel-less design as well as an iPhone X like notch on the top of its display. Several reports about the smartphone's firepower also emerged through various sources.
Read all that is known about the OnePlus 6 to date, its top 5 features to look out for and how the device looks like in its leaked images here.
Similar reports surrounding the next Nokia smartphone by HMD Global also emerged. The previously thought Nokia X6 was finally named as Nokia X by the company and its lauc=nch date was also confirmed in a post on Weibo. Read all about the upcoming Nokia X here.
Along with reports about the upcoming smartphone, several smartphones were also launched this week. Cupertino tech giant Apple launched its iPhone (Product) Red in India at a starting price of Rs 67,490. With the sale of the special edition of iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, Apple aims to help people affected by HIV in Ghana, Lesotho, Rwanda, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania, Kenya, and Zambia. Read all about the all-new iPhone 8 Plus (Product) Redhere.
In its Chinese market, Xiaomi came up with its successor to the Mi 5X and named it Mi 6X. The mid-range smartphone is also expected to make its way to India as the successor to the Mi A1 and will probably be named the Mi A2. Read all about the new Xiaomi smartphone here.
HMD Global smartphones, namely the Nokia 7 Plus and the Nokia 8 Sirocco are set to hit the Indian market on April 30. To know what the new Nokia flagship, the Nokia 8 Sirocco has to offer, watch the video review of the device:
Watch: Nokia 8 Sirocco Review | The Steel Frame Stock Android Flagship Smartphone
Also Watch
Read all that is known about the OnePlus 6 to date, its top 5 features to look out for and how the device looks like in its leaked images here.
Similar reports surrounding the next Nokia smartphone by HMD Global also emerged. The previously thought Nokia X6 was finally named as Nokia X by the company and its lauc=nch date was also confirmed in a post on Weibo. Read all about the upcoming Nokia X here.
Along with reports about the upcoming smartphone, several smartphones were also launched this week. Cupertino tech giant Apple launched its iPhone (Product) Red in India at a starting price of Rs 67,490. With the sale of the special edition of iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, Apple aims to help people affected by HIV in Ghana, Lesotho, Rwanda, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania, Kenya, and Zambia. Read all about the all-new iPhone 8 Plus (Product) Redhere.
In its Chinese market, Xiaomi came up with its successor to the Mi 5X and named it Mi 6X. The mid-range smartphone is also expected to make its way to India as the successor to the Mi A1 and will probably be named the Mi A2. Read all about the new Xiaomi smartphone here.
HMD Global smartphones, namely the Nokia 7 Plus and the Nokia 8 Sirocco are set to hit the Indian market on April 30. To know what the new Nokia flagship, the Nokia 8 Sirocco has to offer, watch the video review of the device:
Watch: Nokia 8 Sirocco Review | The Steel Frame Stock Android Flagship Smartphone
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
Friday 27 April , 2018 World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
Friday 27 April , 2018 2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Bumrah, McClenaghan Rise to the Occasion Against CSK
- OnePlus 6 Launches In India On May 17: Top 5 Features To Look Out For Before You Buy One
- Saina, Sindhu, Srikanth, Prannoy Qualify for World Championships
- 30 Years of QSQT: Aamir Would Go at Night and Put Up Posters on Autos to Ensure People Watched the Film
- Avengers: Infinity War-Thanos, the Malthusian Purple Dude is the Best Villain of MCU