OnePlus 6T 8GB RAM Variant to be Available for Rs 32,999 During Amazon Summer Sale
According to a listing on Amazon India, the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage variant of the OnePlus 6T will be available for Rs 32,999.
Ahead of the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro launch, the current-gen OnePlus 6T is going on sale and is being offered at its lowest price yet. According to a listing on Amazon India, the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage variant of the OnePlus 6T will be available for Rs 32,999.
The 8GB RAM with 256GB storage will also see a price cut, although the final price hasn’t been confirmed. Notably, the 6GB RAM with 128GB variant has not seen a price cut and it will be available at the same price of Rs 37,999. The reduced price of the OnePlus 6T will be available during the Amazon Summer Sale which will begin from May 4 and will last until May 7.
The OnePlus 6T runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and has a 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display with a 2340 x 1080 resolution, which translates into 402 pixels per inch and has the tall 19.5:9 aspect ratio. There is a tiny water drop notch above the display which is being rumoured to continue on the OnePlus 7. You get dual cameras at the back, including a 16-megapixel (Sony IMX 519 sensor) camera paired with a 20-megapixel (Sony IMX 376K sensor) secondary camera. The former has an aperture of f/1.7 and a pixel size of 1.22 microns, while the latter has an aperture of f/1.7 and each pixel is 1.0 micron.
The price cut seems to be taken to clear up the existing stock to make space for the upcoming models. Considering the rumours, the new OnePlus 7 could come at a starting price of Rs 39,500. This means that it will directly compete with the 8GB RAM variants of the OnePlus 6T. OnePlus probably wants to clear out its inventory so that it keep the 6GB variant of the OnePlus 6T as its most affordable offering followed by the new OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro. Smart move, it seems.
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
