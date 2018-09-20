OnePlus 6T Ad on Amazon Website Hints at Its Arrival Soon as an Amazon Exclusive

OnePlus is set to launch its next flagship smartphone across its global market and the recent promo listing on Amazon India website confirms that the device will be making its way to India soon. The OnePlus 6T listing has been put up at the top of the homepage on Amazon India along with a 'Notify Me' option through which, users can register themselves to be among the first ones to know when the smartphone goes up for sale in the country.The banner reveals that the OnePlus 6T will be "coming soon" and that it will be an "Amazon Exclusive" device. Those interested can simply register themselves by logging into their Amazon accounts after clicking on the 'Notify Me' option on the OnePlus 6T advertisement.OnePlus is expected to launch its the OnePlus 6T on October 17. The smartphone is expected to be priced at around $550 (approximately Rs. 39,839.25). The OnePlus 6 launched at a starting price of Rs. 34,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model.OnePlus has also posted a teaser on Twitter hinting at the new in-display fingerprint technology. Another leaked image clearly shows that the OnePlus 6T would feature a triple camera setup similar to the Huawei's P20 Pro. Strangely, the image doesn't seem to have a flash module anywhere in sight. Overall, the device seems similar to the OPPO R17 Pro (recently launched in China) in terms of design.The upcoming 6T has three cameras on the rear side. The three camera modules are stacked vertically. Below the second camera sensor, we can see the aperture values- f/1.6 and f/2.4. That being said, OnePlus might be bringing back the secondary telephoto lens with the OnePlus 6T, going by the aperture values.The images also suggest the device could feature a tiny notch. The recent pictures posted on a site showed a white coloured box with OnePlus 6T written over it and inside the box, there was a blueprint image of the phone.As for the specifications, the OnePlus 6T is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 845 chipset aided by up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone could launch with Android 9.0 Pie out of the box, with the next version of OxygenOS underneath.