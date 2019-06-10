OnePlus 6T Available for Rs 27,999 During the Amazon Fab Phones Fest

Right before the launch of the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro, the company had announced a special price for the outgoing model, the OnePlus 6T. The 8GB variant with 128GB internal storage had received a price cut and was selling for Rs 32,999. Amazon is hosting its Fab Phones Fest sale starting today and the handset has yet again received a price cut.

You can now grab the OnePlus 6T for Rs 27,999, which is the lowest price ever for the handset. Notably the 6GB + 128GB variant is selling for Rs 29,999 while the 8GB + 256GB model is selling for Rs 31,999. For the ones interested in the limited McLaren edition, which boasts 10GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, is now selling for Rs 41,999.

The OnePlus 6T runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and has a 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display with a 2340x1080 resolution, with a tall 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a tiny water drop notch above the display. You get dual cameras at the back, including a 16-megapixel (Sony IMX 519 sensor) camera paired with a 20-megapixel (Sony IMX 376K sensor) secondary camera. The former has an aperture of f/1.7 and a pixel size of 1.22 microns, while the latter has an aperture of f/1.7 and each pixel is 1.0 micron.

There is an in-display fingerprint sensor as well, along with face unlock, a 3,700mAh battery along with OnePlus’ fast charging tech and of course Android 9.0 Pie with OxygenOS.

Like we said earlier, the price cut has been done to clear up the existing stock of the older model and make way for the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro. Since the OnePlus 7 comes at a starting price of Rs 32,999, it would be the obvious choice for most consumers. However, with the new price cut, the OnePlus 6T doesn’t seem like a bad deal at all.