OnePlus 6T Available With up to Rs 3,500 Discount on Amazon, Croma: Everything You Need to know
The highlights of the OnePlus 6T are that it now has a 6.41-inch display with the 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and this screen is larger than the 6.28-inch display sported by the OnePlus 6.
OnePlus has announced some New Year offers for its latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 6T, in India. Buyers can now get the OnePlus 6T with an instant discount of Rs 1,500 on all EMI transactions using HDFC Bank credit and debit cards only on Amazon.in. Furthermore, the device can be purchased with six months no-cost EMI option and an exchange offer of up to Rs 2,000 across all platforms such as Amazon, oneplus.in, and Croma outlets. Additionally, existing OnePlus users will be eligible for an additional Rs 2,000 off on exchange of their old OnePlus smartphone from Amazon, company’s e-store and exclusive offline retail stores. The offer will be valid starting from December 29, 2018, and it will end on January 06, 2019.
The highlights of the OnePlus 6T are that it now has a 6.41-inch display with the 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and this screen is larger than the 6.28-inch display sported by the OnePlus 6. The display type remains the Optic AMOLED type and has the 2,340 x 1080 resolution. The notch cutout on the screen has been significantly redesigned, is now much smaller and resembles the teardrop. There is now an in-display fingerprint sensor as well, which makes the 6T the first OnePlus phone to offer this feature.
OnePlus has completely refreshed the OxygenOS interface. This has been done to make it work better with the newest Android 9 Pie—but brings additional features to the table such as a Gaming Mode and a Smart Boost for even better performance.
The battery capacity has been boosted to 3,700mAh (up from 3,300mAh in the OnePlus 6), and if we are to factor in the battery performance enhancements that the Android 9 Pie operating system brings to the table as it is, this could really return some impressive battery stats even with heavy usage.
OnePlus retains the dual camera setup at the back, with the primary 16-megapixel camera and the secondary 20-megapixel camera. There is a 16-megapixel selfie camera as well.
