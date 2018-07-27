English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
OnePlus 6T Concept Appears With A Pop-Up Camera Like Vivo Nex And Oppo Find X: Watch Video
The most exciting thing showcased in the video is that the smartphone will be coming with a pop-up front camera just like Vivo NEX and Oppo Find X.
OnePlus 6T Concept Appears With A Pop-Up Camera Like Vivo Nex And Oppo Find X: Watch Video (photo for representation, image: News18.com)
The OnePlus 6T will probably arrive sometime in the fourth quarter this year, and the first OnePlus 6T concept design has just surfaced. A video posted by the Science and Knowledge YouTube channel shed light on its specifications, while also showcasing some of the essential features OnePlus could possibly announce with the OnePlus 6T. The most exciting thing showcased in the video is that the smartphone will be coming with a pop-up front camera just like Vivo NEX and the Oppo Find X.
The OnePlus 6T concept renders show that its front and rear sides feature glass panels with an aluminium frame in between. The handset is shown in colours including white, black, red and blue. It is expected to feature a 6.4-inch Optic AMOLED display that does not seem to have a notch. The screen will apparently be shielded by the newly announced Gorilla Glass 6 protection. The handset could be loaded with OxygenOS 5.1 flavoured Android 8.1 Oreo could be backed by a 3300mAh battery.
The OnePlus 6T is expected to powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with 6GB and 8GGB RAM options. As for the camera, the OnePlus 6T could house a dual rear camera setup with 16MP sensors and 16MP front camera. The OnePlus 6T has been envisioned to feature a triple-camera setup with 16MP, 20MP and 8MP sensors at its rear. This camera module is said to be accompanied by f/1.7 aperture, dual LED flash and OIS.
The concept renders of the phone states that it will carry support for 3D facial recognition. An in-display fingerprint scanner is also present on the OnePlus 6T concept model.
