OnePlus 6T Expected to be Unveiled on October 17: Everything We Know About The Smartphone So Far
The upcoming 6T has three cameras on the rear side. The three camera modules are stacked vertically. Below the second camera sensor, we can see the aperture values- f/1.6 and f/2.4.
OnePlus 6T Expected to be Unveiled on October 17: Everything We Know About The Smartphone
Chinses smartphone manufacturer OnePlus is expected to launch its new device OnePlus 6T on October 17. It is also expected that this time the company might increase the price of upcoming OnePlus smartphone by $20 when compared to the OnePlus 6. It is expected that the OnePlus 6T might come with a price tag of $550 which translates into Rs 39,000.
The upcoming 6T has three cameras on the rear side. The three camera modules are stacked vertically. Below the second camera sensor, we can see the aperture values- f/1.6 and f/2.4. That being said, OnePlus might be bringing back the secondary telephoto lens with the OnePlus 6T, going by the aperture values.
The device is expected to come with on-screen fingerprint display, the technology allows users to unlock the phone by just tapping on the screen. Phones like Vivo Nex already have this feature in India.
OnePlus on Thursday announced it would unveil an upgraded USB Type-C wired earphones for Rs 1,490 in India along with its upcoming smartphone -- OnePlus 6T -- in the fourth quarter of 2018. The new type-C "Bullets" would be based on delivering a superior sound and would be a step up from "Bullets V2", the company said in a statement. The earbuds would sport a metal design and aramid fibre has been added to the wire to make the device more durable and resistant to stretching.
As for the specifications, the OnePlus 6T is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 845 chipset aided by up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone could launch with Android 9.0 Pie out of the box, with the next version of OxygenOS underneath.
