OnePlus 6T Gets OxygenOS 9.0.5 Update, Brings Screen Unlock Improvements

OnePlus has announced the rollout of the latest OxygenOS version to 9.0.5 update for its latest flagship smartphone OnePlus 6T. The new update, which is under 100MB, only has two states changes, one of which is ‘Improvements for Screen Unlock’. Users on Reddit are claiming that full-screen gestures are working much smoother and quicker than before, which is a good thing for those who got used to this navigation method. Additionally, the Screen Unlock improvements seem to be pretty substantial, too.OnePlus has completely refreshed the OxygenOS interface. This has been done to make it work better with the newest Android 9 Pie—but brings additional features to the table such as a Gaming Mode and a Smart Boost for even better performance.The battery capacity has been boosted to 3,700mAh (up from 3,300mAh in the OnePlus 6), and if we are to factor in the battery performance enhancements that the Android 9 Pie operating system brings to the table as it is, this could really return some impressive battery stats even with heavy usage.OnePlus retains the dual camera setup at the back, with the primary 16-megapixel camera and the secondary 20-megapixel camera. There is a 16-megapixel selfie camera as well.