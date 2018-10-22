OnePlus 6T Global Launch Event Rescheduled: Here is Why

OnePlus has pre-poned the global launch of its much awaited flagship OnePlus 6T. OnePlus 6T will now be launched on October 29 in New York City at 11 AM ET (8:30 PM IST). OnePlus CEO Pete Lau, in a community forum page has written that the company has decided to move the OnePlus 6T launch event in New York City to October 29.“For hours, we talked to our press contacts to gain insight into how Apple’s announcement could affect the launch of the OnePlus 6T. We received considered, honest and thoughtful feedback. They showed us that if we chose to stick to our original timeline, launching the OnePlus 6T on October 30, we would be overshadowed by Apple,” Lau said in the post.However, there are no changes in the India event. The smartphone will launch on 30th October 2018 at KDJW Stadium, inside Indira Gandhi Sports Complex at 8:30 PM IST in New Delhi. OnePlus 6T will be an Amazon exclusive device as the e-commerce site has already listed the upcoming device for pre-booking.Naturally, reports havealready started flooding the Internet with all the features and upgrades that the OnePlus 6T is anticipated to come with. As of now, the device looks set to sport a vertical triple camera setup at the back, an in-display fingerprint sensor or no sensor at all (which means it will only be using the Face Unlock or Pattern/Pin) and a water-drop at the top of its display or a completely bezel-less display as on the Oppo Find X. In terms of firepower, the OnePlus 6T is expected to carry a similar configuration as the OnePlus 6.