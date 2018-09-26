English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
OnePlus 6T India Launch Date Leaked Expected to Arrive in India on October 17
OnePlus can organize the launch event on October 17 and it is also believed that the water drops drop in OnePlus 6T will be present.
OnePlus 6T India Launch Date Leaked; May Launch in India on October 17 (weibo)
No official information has been published yet about the launch of OnePlus 6T but now an alleged invite to an upcoming OnePlus event has leaked, which suggests that the OnePlus 6T may launch on 17 October in India. The invitation does not give any information about the time and place of the launch. The leaked invite shows a cut out of the upcoming OnePlus 6T, with “Unlock the Speed” written on it. One of the images shows the invite, with the words ‘Unlock the Speed; OnePlus 6T Launch Event; October 17 | India’ written.
The company can organize the launch event on October 17 and it is also believed that the water drops drop in OnePlus 6T will be present. In addition to OnePlus 6T, the company will also offer OnePlus TV at this event.
The upcoming 6T is expected to come with three cameras on the rear side. The three camera modules are stacked vertically. The device is expected to come with on-screen fingerprint display, the technology allows users to unlock the phone by just tapping on the screen. Phones like Vivo Nex already have this feature in India.
Recently, OnePlus announced it would unveil an upgraded USB Type-C wired earphones for Rs 1,490 in India along with its upcoming smartphone -- OnePlus 6T -- in the fourth quarter of 2018. The new type-C "Bullets" would be based on delivering a superior sound and would be a step up from "Bullets V2", the company said in a statement. The earbuds would sport a metal design and aramid fibre has been added to the wire to make the device more durable and resistant to stretching.
As for the specifications, the OnePlus 6T is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 845 chipset aided by up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone could launch with Android 9.0 Pie out of the box, with the next version of OxygenOS underneath.
