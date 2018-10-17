OnePlus 6T Launch Event Ticket Sale: Here is How You Can Buy One

The Invite you wouldn't want to miss 🎟️

Invites for the #OnePlus6T Launch go live in 1 HOUR on https://t.co/4FB3981MXD 🚨



Attendees will receive all the merchandise when they arrive at the launch venue on October 30th pic.twitter.com/UPaYRxdrqK — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) October 17, 2018

OnePlus will be launching the new OnePlus 6T smartphone in India on October 30. The company, which is known for having a large community is offering launch invites. It is available on oneplus.in for Rs 999. Fans attending the event will receive a gift hamper comprising of super add-ons as well as OnePlus merchandise. The invite page has already gone live on OnePlus India website. It reads,”Join our largest fan gathering ever! Witness the unveiling of the OnePlus 6T at KDJW Stadium (inside Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex) in New Delhi on October 30. Get your launch invitation on 10AM IST 17th October.”The OnePlus Community at the event will be the first globally to experience the latest OnePlus 6T at the experience zones at the launch venue. In addition, all attending community members will receive a gift hamper full of super add-ons like OnePlus Bullets Wireless, a OnePlus Pin Set and a OnePlus Sketch Book along with a voucher for oneplus.in worth Rs 999, the company said.Moreover, the company has already started taking pre-orders for the upcoming OnePlus 6T on Amazon India. As per the online retailer, those who pre-book the device will get to avail free Type C earphones and Rs 500 Amazon Pay balance. The Amazon Pay balance can be used to pay for DTH or mobile recharges. Reports suggest that pre-bookings for the device will open from the date of the official announcement in India and will end on October 30. The device is pegged to start shipping from November 1.The device is confirmed to get an in-display fingerprint sensor technology in which the fingerprint sensor is placed beneath the screen, allowing the phone to sport a unibody design. This technology is fairly new with phones from Vivo and Oppo having adopted it already. A short while ago, leaks had confirmed that the OnePlus 6T could be fuelled by a 3700mAh battery, and to top it up, OnePlus’ superfast Fast Charge could be filling it in a flash. Speculations are also ripe about OnePlus borrowing OPPO’s VOOC Flash Charge for the 6T for an even faster refill. The upcoming 6T is expected to come with three cameras on the rear side. The three camera modules are stacked vertically