OnePlus 6T Launch Live Updates: In-display Fingerprint Sensor, Smaller Notch Starts at $549

OnePlus 6T has been officially launched at an event in New York. With OnePlus 6T, the company is also entering the offline markets in the US, thanks to the partnership with T-Mobile. The OnePlus 6T is an incremental update to the OnePlus 6 that launched a little over six months ago. OnePlus 6T ships with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and three variants -- 6GB RAM with 128GB of internal storage, 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, and 8GB of RAM with 256GB storage. OnePlus 6T features a dewdrop style notch, which leaves space only for the selfie camera at the top. OnePlus 6T ships with OxygenOS based on Android 9.0 Pie. OnePlus has also mentioned that it will have tweaks to the UI and introduce new gestures to perform certain actions. OnePlus 6T ships with 16MP 20MP rear camera setup with f/1.7 aperture on both the lens. The camera also supports Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS). Users can also shoot 480fps slow-mo videos. There is a 3700mAh battery that is 37 percent larger than the predecessor. OnePlus 6T base model now is 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, priced at $549, while 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option will cost $579. The higher-end 8Gb RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at $629.

Oct 29, 2018 9:34 pm (IST) OnePlus 6T starts at USD 549 and will be available from 1st Nov.

Oct 29, 2018 9:31 pm (IST) OnePlus will be giving away the new OnePlus Explorer backpack that comes with new buckle. It costs $99 but Kiang says the people attending the event will get it for free.

Oct 29, 2018 9:22 pm (IST) OnePlus and Qualcomm will continue to work on technology. The partnership between the companies will result in 5G OnePlus phones in "near future".

Oct 29, 2018 9:17 pm (IST) The OnePlus 6T is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor.

Oct 29, 2018 9:13 pm (IST) New Nightscape mode introduced with HDR, noise reduction, and more. OnePlus 6T will also support studio lighting mode similar to Apple iPhone X.

Oct 29, 2018 9:12 pm (IST) OnePlus 6T houses 16MP+20MP dual rear camera sensors. The aperture is set at f/1.7 with OIS and EIS for stable photography.

Oct 29, 2018 9:11 pm (IST) Cristiano Amon is here to speak about the developing relationship between OnePlus and Qualcomm.

Oct 29, 2018 9:06 pm (IST) Kevin Abosch, photographer OnePlus Innovation Director is here to tell us about the camera of OnePlus 6T.

Oct 29, 2018 8:58 pm (IST) The in-display fingerprint sensor can unlock the OnePlus 6T in 0.34 seconds.

Oct 29, 2018 8:58 pm (IST) "Not only is the #OnePlus6T the first smartphone with in-display fingerprint unlock in the United States, it's also the phone with the FASTEST in-display unlock speed in the world!"

Oct 29, 2018 8:56 pm (IST) OnePlus says its 6.24-inch screen on OnePlus 6T is it's most immersive ever. The phone will have five calibaration settings including adaptive mode, custom colour and more.

Oct 29, 2018 8:55 pm (IST) The phone come with a 3700 mAh battery, fast charging.

Oct 29, 2018 8:49 pm (IST) OnePlus 6T will come with in display fingerprint sensor.

Oct 29, 2018 8:42 pm (IST) OnePlus is no one smartphone maker in India says Kyle.

Oct 29, 2018 8:41 pm (IST) Kyle Kiang, Head of North America OnePlus is here to tell us about OnePlus 6T.

Oct 29, 2018 8:38 pm (IST) OnePlus will be available from 1st November across 5600 stores.

Oct 29, 2018 8:33 pm (IST) Pete Lau CEO of OnePlus is here to start the event.

Oct 29, 2018 8:20 pm (IST) The media is now entering the event venue. OnePlus is entering the US for the first time with its smartphones in partnership with T-Mobile.

Oct 29, 2018 8:11 pm (IST) The device is confirmed to get an in-display fingerprint sensor technology in which the fingerprint sensor is placed beneath the screen, allowing the phone to sport a unibody design.

Oct 29, 2018 7:46 pm (IST) According to recent reports, OnePlus 6T will be available for Rs 37,999. The OnePlus 6T will be exclusively available on Amazon. The customers can pre-book the device till October 30. The smartphone will go on sale on the Amazon India website starting November 1.

Oct 29, 2018 7:39 pm (IST) Just 1 hour left until the big #OnePlus6T launch.

