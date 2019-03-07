OnePlus 6T March Madness Offer Announced in India: Exchange Offers, EMIs And More

OnePlus has announced ‘March Madness’ with exciting offers all month in a unique new campaign. The company will unveil new offers every week on the purchase of the OnePlus 6T on Amazon.in, oneplus.in, in Reliance Digital outlets, Croma outlets and OnePlus exclusive offline stores.Offers over the course of the month will include upto 6 months of no-cost EMI, additional INR 2000 off on exchange of old devices, exclusive offers on use of popular bank credit and debit cards. Additionally, the company announced that it will also include several special giveaways on the purchase of the OnePlus 6T in the form of accessories bundles.OnePlus 6T was launched in three variants. The base variant has 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space and is priced at Rs. 37,999. The mid-variant has 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space and is priced at Rs. 41,999. The top-end variant has 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space and is priced at Rs. 45,999.The highlights of the OnePlus 6T are that it now has a 6.41-inch display with the 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and this screen is larger than the 6.28-inch display sported by the OnePlus 6. The display type remains the Optic AMOLED type and has the 2,340 x 1080 resolution. The notch cutout on the screen has been significantly redesigned, is now much smaller and resembles the teardrop. There is now an in-display fingerprint sensor as well, which makes the 6T the first OnePlus phone to offer this feature.OnePlus has completely refreshed the OxygenOS interface. This has been done to make it work better with the newest Android 9 Pie—but brings additional features to the table such as a Gaming Mode and a Smart Boost for even better performance.The battery capacity has been boosted to 3,700mAh (up from 3,300mAh in the OnePlus 6), and if we are to factor in the battery performance enhancements that the Android 9 Pie operating system brings to the table as it is, this could really return some impressive battery stats even with heavy usage.OnePlus retains the dual camera setup at the back, with the primary 16-megapixel camera and the secondary 20-megapixel camera. There is a 16-megapixel selfie camera as well.