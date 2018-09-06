English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
OnePlus 6T May Feature In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Along With Waterdrop Notch, Leak Hints
OnePlus 6T pictures posted on the site showed a white coloured box with OnePlus 6T written over it and inside the box, there was a blueprint image of the phone.
OnePlus 6T May Feature In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Along With Waterdrop Notch Leak Hints (image: Weibo)
Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus may launch a successor to its highly popular OnePlus 6 smartphone with an in-display fingerprint sensor. "At the bottom of the drawing (on the box) there's a small fingerprint icon with the text 'Unlock The Speed' which suggests that the OnePlus 6T may include a fingerprint sensor embedded into its display," CNET reported late on Tuesday.
Pictures of the upcoming OnePlus smartphone appeared on Chinese social media website Weibo that also suggest the device could feature a tiny notch. The pictures posted on the site showed a white coloured box with OnePlus 6T written over it and inside the box, there was a blueprint image of the phone.
Previous iterations from the smartphone maker required a physical fingerprint scanner to unlock the device. "But by embedding the sensor into the display, unlocking your phone is as simple as tapping the screen. Using an embedded sensor also frees up valuable phone real estate and can give the phone a more streamlined feel," the report added.
In-display fingerprint sensors are rare in smartphones currently, a handful of devices from Vivo -- such as Vivo X20 Plus UD, Vivo X21 and Vivo Nex and OPPO R17 come with an in-display fingerprint scanner.
