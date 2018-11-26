English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
OnePlus 6T on Amazon With Rs 1,500 Cashback, Rs 3,000 Exchange Offer: Here Are The Details
The OnePlus 6T Citibank offer is valid from November 23 to December 10. Under the scheme, buyers purchasing OnePlus 6T in one single transaction (minimum Rs 22,000) or on EMI will get Rs 1,500 cashback from Citibank.
OnePlus is celebrating four years of partnership with Amazon India with the ‘biggest-ever community rewards’ on its latest flagship, OnePlus 6T. The offers, which will go live from 30 November will include deals such as Rs 1,500 cashback on all Citibank credit and debit cards on the purchase of OnePlus 6T. The OnePlus 6T Citibank offer is valid from November 23 to December 10. Under the scheme, buyers purchasing OnePlus 6T in one single transaction (minimum Rs 22,000) or on EMI will get Rs 1,500 cashback from Citibank. There is up to Rs 3000 extra off on exchange for OnePlus and Apple customers along with No Cost EMI starting at Rs. 6,670. One can avail the offers across all Croma, Reliance Digital, oneplus.in and OnePlus-exclusive offline stores.
The highlights of the OnePlus 6T are that it now has a 6.41-inch display with the 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and this screen is larger than the 6.28-inch display sported by the OnePlus 6. The display type remains the Optic AMOLED type and has the 2,340 x 1080 resolution. The notch cutout on the screen has been significantly redesigned, is now much smaller and resembles the teardrop. There is now an in-display fingerprint sensor as well, which makes the 6T the first OnePlus phone to offer this feature.
OnePlus has completely refreshed the OxygenOS interface. This has been done to make it work better with the newest Android 9 Pie—but brings additional features to the table such as a Gaming Mode and a Smart Boost for even better performance.
The battery capacity has been boosted to 3,700mAh (up from 3,300mAh in the OnePlus 6), and if we are to factor in the battery performance enhancements that the Android 9 Pie operating system brings to the table as it is, this could really return some impressive battery stats even with heavy usage.
OnePlus retains the dual camera setup at the back, with the primary 16-megapixel camera and the secondary 20-megapixel camera. There is a 16-megapixel selfie camera as well
