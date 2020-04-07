TECH

OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 Get New OxygenOS Beta Update With March Security Patch

A new beta OxygenOS update is rolling out for the OnePlus 6T as well as the OnePlus 6.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 7, 2020, 3:30 PM IST
OnePlus has released a new beta update for the OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6, which includes users in India. The new update is said to bring the March Android security patch as well as work-life balance features, Zen Mode v1.5.0, and other bug fixes and optimizations. Although the latest update does not add anything new as far as the features are concerned, one can hope that they will be considered in the following days. It is worth noting that the OnePlus 7T series recently got a new update bringing improvements to slow-mo videos, the March security patch and more. Although the Chinese phone-maker is eagerly waiting to release its flagship OnePlus 8 series, we already know that the company is working on features like Always-on Display, Instant Translation, and Expanded Dark Mode option.

While the March 2020 Android Security Bulletin was published at the beginning of the month, it was made available to Google's Android partners in February. It is safe to assume that the company likely had the March 2020 patches since February this year, and similarly, had the April 2020 Android Security Bulletin since March this year. Having said that, it is believed that the company is not able to make the patches available right after Google publishes them because of many changes that the company and others OEMs often carry out to the Android Framework and Linux Kernel, as well as OnePlus’ own timeline for update rollouts and beta testing

Here's the changelog shared by OnePlus for OnePlus 6t and OnePlus 6:

System

Now unlock the LockBox without any problems in File Manager

No more crashes in the Launcher with apps in a full-screen display

Got rid of blank screens while clearing up the background apps

Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.03

