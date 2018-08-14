OnePlus 6T Render Videos Show Triple Camera Setup, In-Display Fingerprint Sensor

Two new videos have recently surfaced on the Internet showcasing the possible renders of OnePlus' next smartphone, the OnePlus 6T. The videos have been put up by two different channels and carry slight differences, while many of the features shown on the device are also similar in both the videos. The obvious upgrades from the OnePlus 6 shown in both the videos include changes to the notch at the top of the display, a triple camera setup at the back, as well as an in-display fingerprint sensor, just like the one on the Vivo X21.In the first render video, the OnePlus 6T can be seen with a drop-like notch at the top as opposed to the slim notch seen on the OnePlus 6. In addition, the device can be seen housing a triple-camera setup at the back, skipping the fingerprint sensor at the back. The video also assumes that the smartphone will be using an under-display fingerprint sensor as an upgrade to the OnePlus 6. The triple camera setup seen on the phone is aligned vertically in the render video.The second video, however, even skips the drop-like notch and instead, showcases a very slim bezel at the top housing the front camera as well as the receiver sensor. The components at the back are the same as seen in the previous video and even the fingerprint sensor is the same, embedded inside the display.