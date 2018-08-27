English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
OnePlus 6T Spotted on EEC Site; Expected to Launch Soon With Triple Camera Setup
OnePlus might also remove the notch from the 6T for a full bezel-less display.
OnePlus 6T Renders. (Image: SK/ YouTube)
It seems like OnePlus has finally decided whether or not it will be coming up with the next edition of its flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 6. Earlier, the company had given out no imminent decision upon this and the OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei had stated that the T-version of the OnePlus 6 would only make its way to the market if the company come up with a new technology to offer to the consumers. As per a recent sighting on a certification website, it seems OnePlus is indeed set to launch the device after all.
Based on a Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) listing spotted in a recent report, a new OnePlus device might be going to make its way to OnePlus' global market soon. While the listing does not reveal anything about the device, not even its name, it is safe to assume that the company will follow its practice of labelling the device as a T version of its flagship and hence, this one is expected to be called OnePlus 6T. The listing just mentions an 'A6013' model number for the upcoming OnePlus smartphone.
Naturally, reports have started flooding the Internet with all the features and upgrades that the OnePlus 6T is anticipated to come with. As of now, the device looks set to sport a vertical triple camera setup at the back, an in-display fingerprint sensor or no sensor at all (which means it will only be using the Face Unlock or Pattern/Pin) and a water-drop at the top of its display or a completely bezel-less display as on the Oppo Find X. In terms of firepower, the OnePlus 6T is expected to carry a similar configuration as the OnePlus 6.
Just as in the past couple of years, OnePlus may launch the Oneplus 6T sometime in November. Of course, at this point, nothing has been confirmed by the company.
Keep watching this space for any further updates on the OnePlus 6T.
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
