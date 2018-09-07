OnePlus 6T to Come With Triple Rear Cameras, In-Display Fingerprint Sensor And More

OnePlus 6T is expected to launch next month and after a number of leaks about the physical properties of the upcoming flagship now the latest ‘leak’ comes in the form of renders of the front and back of the phone, giving away some of the purported features of the phone. The latest render, discovered on Weibo. The leaked image clearly shows that the OnePlus 6T would feature a triple camera setup similar to the Huawei's P20 Pro. Strangely, the image doesn't seem to have a flash module anywhere in sight. Overall, the device seems similar to the OPPO R17 Pro (recently launched in China) in terms of design.The upcoming 6T has three cameras on the rear side. The three camera modules are stacked vertically. Below the second camera sensor, we can see the aperture values- f/1.6 and f/2.4. That being said, OnePlus might be bringing back the secondary telephoto lens with the OnePlus 6T, going by the aperture values.The OnePlus 6T’s leaked retail box images hinted us the device would pack the fingerprint scanner underneath the display. Notably, the Oppo R17 Pro also has the scanner embedded inside the display.As for the specifications, the OnePlus 6T is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 845 chipset aided by up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone could launch with Android 9.0 Pie out of the box, with the next version of OxygenOS underneath