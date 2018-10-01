English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
OnePlus 6T to Have an In-Screen Fingerprint Sensor: Everything We Know so Far
OnePlus 6T is confirmed to get an in-display fingerprint sensor technology in which the fingerprint sensor is placed beneath the screen, allowing the phone to sport a unibody design.
OnePlus 6T to Come With Bezel-Less Design, In-Screen Fingerprint: Here Are The Details (Image: SK/ YouTube)
OnePlus has released another teaser for its upcoming OnePlus 6T smartphone. The recent teaser shows a phone with all-screen design and in-display fingerprint sensor, the two major upgrades that the phone would get as a part of the upgrade. The device is confirmed to get an in-display fingerprint sensor technology in which the fingerprint sensor is placed beneath the screen, allowing the phone to sport a unibody design. This technology is fairly new with phones from Vivo and Oppo having adopted it already.
A short while ago, leaks had confirmed that the OnePlus 6T could be fuelled by a 3700mAh battery, and to top it up, OnePlus’ superfast Fast Charge could be filling it in a flash. Speculations are also ripe about OnePlus borrowing OPPO’s VOOC Flash Charge for the 6T for an even faster refill. The upcoming 6T is expected to come with three cameras on the rear side. The three camera modules are stacked vertically
The OnePlus 6T is rumoured to feature a ‘waterdrop’ notch display, same as the Oppo R17 Pro or the Vivo V11 Pro. In terms of display size, it is rumoured to sport a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with a 2340x1080p resolution. Moreover, it will be slightly bigger than OnePlus 6 and is tipped to measure at 157.5x75.7x8.2mm (8.6mm at the camera bump). According to an alleged launch event invite spotted on Weibo, OnePlus 6T's launch event will happen in India on October 17. Further, Amazon has already activated an exclusive listing page, suggesting the launch is imminent.
OnePlus 6T. It's coming. pic.twitter.com/Wrdt9sCdIs— OnePlus (@oneplus) September 28, 2018
