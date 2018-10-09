English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
OnePlus 6T to launch in India on October 30: Everything We Know
OnePlus has been promoted through teaser videos on social media is expected to be unveiled globally on October 17.
OnePlus 6T to launch in India on October 30: Everything We Need to Know (Image: SK/ YouTube)
Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus on Monday announced that it will refresh its line-up with OnePlus 6T in India on October 30. The upcoming flagship from OnePlus which has been promoted through teaser videos on social media is expected to be unveiled globally on October 17.
The upcoming device will house in-screen fingerprint scanner. The company's CEO Pete Lau recently said that the 3.5-mm headphone jack has been done away with to make room for the new "Screen Unlock" feature -- OnePlus' name for the in-display fingerprint sensor.
The smartphone will feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with a waterdrop-style notch and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The screen is expected to sport Corning Gorilla Glass as it houses the in-display fingerprint scanner, enabling the "Screen Unlock" feature.
OnePlus 6T will be based on Android 9 Pie, and will run the Snapdragon 845 processor. The OnePlus flagship is rumoured to house 3700mAh battery and will support the company's "DashCharge" technology.
