OnePlus 6T Up For Pre-Booking on Amazon, Free Type-C Bullets, Rs 500 Amazon Pay credit Bundled

OnePlus is all set to launch its new Android flagship OnePlus 6T globally on October 17. Ahead of the official launch, the OnePlus 6T’s pre-booking offers on Amazon India has been revealed. As per the online retailer, those who pre-book the device will get to avail free Type C earphones and Rs 500 Amazon Pay balance. The Amazon Pay balance can be used to pay for DTH or mobile recharges. Reports suggest that pre-bookings for the device will open from the date of the official announcement in India and will end on October 30. The device is pegged to start shipping from November 1.The device is confirmed to get an in-display fingerprint sensor technology in which the fingerprint sensor is placed beneath the screen, allowing the phone to sport a unibody design. This technology is fairly new with phones from Vivo and Oppo having adopted it already. A short while ago, leaks had confirmed that the OnePlus 6T could be fuelled by a 3700mAh battery, and to top it up, OnePlus’ superfast Fast Charge could be filling it in a flash. Speculations are also ripe about OnePlus borrowing OPPO’s VOOC Flash Charge for the 6T for an even faster refill. The upcoming 6T is expected to come with three cameras on the rear side. The three camera modules are stacked verticallyThe OnePlus 6T is rumored to feature a ‘waterdrop’ notch display, same as the Oppo R17 Pro or the Vivo V11 Pro. In terms of display size, it is rumoured to sport a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with a 2340x1080p resolution. Moreover, it will be slightly bigger than OnePlus 6 and is tipped to measure at 157.5x75.7x8.2mm (8.6mm at the camera bump). According to an alleged launch event invite spotted on Weibo, OnePlus 6T's launch event will happen in India on October 17. Further, Amazon has already activated an exclusive listing page, suggesting the launch is imminent.