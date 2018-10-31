OnePlus 6T With In-Display Fingerprint Scanner And A smaller Notch Launched at Rs 37,999 in India

A day after unveiling its flagship device at an event in New York, Chinese premium smartphone brand OnePlus on Tuesday brought to India its much-anticipated OnePlus 6T with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage for a starting price of Rs 37,999. The smartphone will also be available in midnight black and mirror black colours in 8GM RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variants for Rs 41,999 and Rs 45,999, respectively.Notably, the rear mounted fingerprint scanner has been done away with for an "in-display" scanner in this iteration. "We constantly challenge ourselves to give people the best experience possible, to do what's right, no matter what," Pete Lau, Founder and CEO, OnePlus, told reporters here. The device will be available during a preview sale starting November 1 on Amazon.in where people can avail cashback worth Rs 2,000 on ICICI Bank debit and credit cards and Citibank credit cards.From November 2, OnePlus 6T will be available on all online and offline channels, with Rs 1,500 cashback on certain banks' debit and credit cards. Featuring "screen unlock" -- the industry's fastest in-display fingerprint technology, the smartphone provides users with a fast, natural and intuitive way to unlock their devices, thus, benefiting from a large display with minimal bezels, according to the company.The much-talked about waterdrop notch lends OnePlus 6T an immersive 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. "The device is protected by the latest Corning Gorilla Glass 6 and over 40 different manufacturing steps go into crafting the 3D glass back of the smartphone which is made from multiple layers of glass, including anti-glare coating and a texturised multi-layer film," the handset maker said in a statement."A great user experience means your phone needs to get out of the way and make you feel free -- it has to enhance your life instead of distracting you from it. I'm so proud of what we've built with the OnePlus 6T and can't wait to see what people think when they use it," Lau added. A flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset powers the device."Smart Boost" is a new feature in the OnePlus 6T which improves app cold start speeds by up to 20 per cent by storing data from frequently used apps in the phone's RAM. The smartphone has a bigger 3,700 mAh battery which provides a 20 per cent increased battery life compared to the previuous-gen OnePlus 6. The OnePlus 6T's camera includes software optimisations and added features such as the "Nightscape" feature which assists in capturing low-light urban environments with improved clarity, less noise, accurate colour reproduction and better dynamic range.The camera hardware boasts of a combination of 16MP f/1.7 and 20MP f/1.7 rear-facing cameras with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) features, while the front-facing camera is a 16MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture and EIS. "Working with critically acclaimed photographer and artist Kevin Abosch, the device's rear camera features 'Studio Lighting', a feature that has been fine-tuned to recognise faces and adjust the lighting accordingly to simulate professional lighting," the company said.The company also introduced its new Type-C Bullets earphones in matte black colour variant for Rs 1,490.