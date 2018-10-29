OnePlus 6T With Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 8GB RAM Launched: Everything You Need to Know

The much-awaited OnePlus 6T has finally been officially unveiled. This will be available in 128GB and 256GB storage variants, with either 6GB RAM or 8GB RAM. Prices for the OnePlus 6T start at 549 USD (Rs 40,000). The availability of the OnePlus 6T has been confirmed for November 1.The OnePlus 6T will be available in Mirror Black and Midnight Black colour options at the moment, though it may not be too hard to imagine more colour options to be unveiled in due course of time. The highlights of the OnePlus 6T are that it now has a 6.41-inch display with the 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and this screen is larger than the 6.28-inch display sported by the OnePlus 6. The display type remains the Optic AMOLED type and has the 2,340 x 1080 resolution. The notch cutout on the screen has been significantly redesigned, is now much smaller and resembles the teardrop. There is now an in-display fingerprint sensor as well, which makes the 6T the first OnePlus phone to offer this feature.OnePlus has completely refreshed the OxygenOS interface. This has been done to make it work better with the newest Android 9 Pie—but brings additional features to the table such as a Gaming Mode and a Smart Boost for even better performance.The battery capacity has been boosted to 3,700mAh (up from 3,300mAh in the OnePlus 6), and if we are to factor in the battery performance enhancements that the Android 9 Pie operating system brings to the table as it is, this could really return some impressive battery stats even with heavy usage.OnePlus retains the dual camera setup at the back, with the primary 16-megapixel camera and the secondary 20-megapixel camera. There is a 16-megapixel selfie camera as well.The OnePlus 6T will be exclusively available on Amazon. The customers can pre-book the device till October 30. The smartphone will go on sale on the Amazon India website starting November 1. As part of the launch offers, Amazon is giving an instant discount of Rs 2,000 on ICICI credit and debit card and Citibank credit cards. It’s likely that Amazon India will have an early-access sale for Amazon Prime members a day earlier, suggesting the accuracy of the November 1 date.