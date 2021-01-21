OnePlus 7, 7 Pro Now Eligible for Android 11-Based OxygenOS 11 Open Beta Update, Here's How to Get It

OnePlus OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro users in India and other global markets can now install the open beta build of the Android-11 based OxygenOS 11. As part of the update, users will get access to new features such as ambient display, enhanced dark mode, and other UI tweaks. The Chinese tech company cautions that the beta version of the OxygenOS 11 might be unstable and users must fully back up their device before signing up for the programme. However, OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro users can always roll back to the previous iteration, in case they're unhappy with the current beta build.

The smartphone company on its OnePlus community forum notes that OnePlus 7 series users must ensure a minimum 30 percent battery and 3GB of storage space before installing the update. As always, customers can share their feedback over the beta update through the My Feedback section in the Community App. To install the Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 beta on the smartphone, users must download the latest ROM upgrade zip package from the specified server (also available on the community forum). Then copy the ROM upgrade package to the phone storage and go to Settings > System > System Updates > Click top-right icon > Local upgrade > Click on the corresponding installation package > Upgrade > System upgrade. Once the process is over, the phone will restart automatically.

Similarly, OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro users can roll back to the previous iteration if they're not satisfied with the beta version of OxygenOS 11. However, OnePlus says that the downgrade method will erase all content off the phone, and users must back up all their files. To roll back to the previous OxygenOS stable version, download the latest ROM upgrade zip package from the specified server and copy the Rollback package to the phone storage. Then go to Settings and follow the same steps used to get the beta update.

In terms of features, OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro users with the Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 can now enjoy shortcut key for Dark Mode, new ambient display and wallpapers, and camera tweaks. The Gallery app will also get a new Story function. However, some of the known errors that users might face with the beta build include increased power consumption and instability, less responsive Gallery app, and slow manual brightness adjustment.

Meanwhile, readers can check the full changelog below:

System

Update to OxygenOS 11 version

Fresh new UI visual design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimisations of details

Optimise the stability of some third-party applications and improve the experience

Camera

Updated the camera UI and optimised some of the function paths to offer more convenient operation

Newly added HEVC codec to reduce video storage size seamlessly, capture and shoot more without compromising on quality

Newly added access to a third-party app to share the picture by pressing and holding it in preview

Newly added the quick access to recording mode by pressing and holding the shutter button and by sliding the button, you can easily zoom in or zoom out

Newly added the playback display in Time-lapse mode to show the actual filming time

Ambient Display

Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data ( To set: Settings > Customization > Clock Style)

Newly added Canvas feature that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo on your phone（Path：Settings > Customisation > Wallpaper > Canvas> Choose photo preview and it can be generated automatically）

Always-On-Display feature is under internal test and will be released in subsequent versions. In this build, you can use the "Ambient Display" by picking up your phone or tapping the screen, it can be turned on in the Settings.

Dark Mode

Added the shortcut key for Dark Mode, pull down the quick setting to enable.

Supporting automatically turn on feature & customize time range. (Path: Settings > Display > Dark Mode > Turn on automatically > Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise / Custom time range)

Shelf

Newly shelf interface design, the interface is clearer

Added weather widget, animation effect smarter

Gallery

Supporting Story function, automatically form weekly videos with photos and video in storage

Optimise the loading speed of the gallery, and the image preview is faster

Known issues

Potential risks of increased power consumption and instability.

In some conditions, the Gallery app might be slower to load and some pictures may not be displayed in the Gallery.

The devices (earphones, speaker,s etc.) connected through Bluetooth may not be able to play sound occasionally.

Brightness adjustment may lag in some conditions.