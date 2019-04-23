Take the pledge to vote

OnePlus 7 And OnePlus 7 Pro 5G Smartphone Could Launch on May 14: Everything we know so Far

The OnePlus 7 Pro with model number GM1915 was spotted on the Bluetooth SIG certification site recently. The online listing highlighted the presence of Bluetooth v5.0 on the new model.

News18.com

Updated:April 23, 2019, 10:54 AM IST
OnePlus 7 And OnePlus 7 Pro 5G Smartphone Could Launch on May 14: Everything we know so Far
OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro 5G Smartphone to Launch on May 14: Everything we know so Far
OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro are expected to be launched next month. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has now confirmed to The Verge that the OnePlus 7 Pro will feature 5G and a significant display upgrade with a display that is “super-smooth and very crisp.” Since the information is reportedly from the CEO himself, it carries significantly more weight than the leaks. According to Lau, OnePlus is spending three times as much on its display this year than on previous models, expecting this new panel to “redefine fast and smooth” and set a new benchmark for mobile displays.

OnePlus 7 is reported to come with a 6.4-inch display, a Snapdragon 855 chipset, two storage options, a 4,000-mAh battery and Android 9.0 Pie. The base variant is likely to come with 6GB RAM and at least 128GB storage. The top end variant would come with 10GB RAM and 256GB storage. The device will be powered by a 4,000 mAh battery.

The OnePlus 7 Pro with model number GM1915 was spotted on the Bluetooth SIG certification site recently. The online listing highlighted the presence of Bluetooth v5.0 on the new model. Also, the OnePlus 7 Pro is rumoured to have a 4,000mAh battery supporting Warp Charge 30W fast charging tech.The OnePlus 7 Pro will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, 6.64-inch Super Optic AMOLED display, 8GB RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage, Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box and a triple rear camera setup that will include 48-MP primary sensors. The Pro variant is also expected to come with curved display.

