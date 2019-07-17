OnePlus 7 And OnePlus 7 Pro Get New Discount and Exchange Deals on Amazon After Prime Day Sale Ends

The two-day Amazon Prime Day Sale extravaganza may be done for the time being, but that doesn’t mean the deals are going away just yet. The OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro phones are now available for a discount of up to Rs 2,000 and there are new exchange offers as well. This offer is now live and runs through till July 31. At the moment, the OnePlus 7 is priced Rs 32,999 onwards while the OnePlus 7 Pro is priced upwards of Rs 48,999.

The way the discount works is that you need to pay for the OnePlus 7 or the OnePlus 7 Pro using an ICICI Bank or a Citibank credit card. For this offer to be active, the minimum amount that you pay with using an ICICI Bank credit card is Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000 if you are paying with a Citibank credit card. The maximum discount on the OnePlus 7 Pro is Rs 2,000 while you will get a maximum discount of Rs 1,500 on the OnePlus 7. Amazon says that there are no additional steps to avail the discount, and you simply need to checkout by selecting your ICICI Bank or Citibank credit card, and the discount will be automatically calculated. You will be able to avail this offer even if you get this purchase converted to a No Cost EMI.

Then there is the exchange offer as well. You can trade in your old phone and get the differential amount adjusted with the purchase of your new OnePlus 7 or OnePlus 7 Pro. On the OnePlus 7 Pro (6GB + 128GB; Mirror Grey), the maximum exchange value for your old phone would be Rs 15,500. You will also get a maximum of Rs 15,500 for your old phone if you buy the OnePlus 7 Pro (8GB + 256GB; Mirror Grey), OnePlus 7 Pro (8GB + 256GB; Almond), OnePlus 7 Pro (8GB + 256GB; Nebula Blue). If you buy any variants of the OnePlus 7, you get the same value of Rs 15,500 for your older phone.

The OnePlus 7 is available in four variants. There is the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration priced at Rs 32,999 and is available in the Mirror Grey and the Mirror Blue colour options. The higher spec 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration is priced at Rs 37,999 and is available in the Red and Mirror Grey colour options.

The OnePlus 7 Pro is also available in four variants. The entry spec configuration of 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 48,999 and is available in the Mirror Grey and Almond colour options. Then there is the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration which costs Rs 52,999 which is available in the Nebula Blue colour. This same colorway is also available in the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration, which sports a price tag of Rs 57,999.

Incidentally, there is the Jio offer as well, which is worth a cashback of Rs 5,400 (36 coupons of Rs 150 each) as well as discounts when shopping at Chumbak, Zoomcar and Easemytrip.