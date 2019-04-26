Take the pledge to vote

OnePlus 7 And OnePlus 7 Pro India Launch Event Tickets go on Sale: Where And How to Buy

OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro main launch event will take place at Pier 94 in New York on May 14 at 11am EDT, tickets for which will be available from OnePlus.com on April 25.

Md. Waquar Haider | News18.comwaquarhaider2

Updated:April 26, 2019, 10:54 AM IST
OnePlus has confirmed that it will be announcing the new OnePlus 7 series on May 14. The company has sent out invites to media and fans confirming the launch date. Ahead of the launch, the OnePlus fans can buy invitations of the launch event that went live today on its Indian website. The main event will take place at Pier 94 in New York on May 14 at 11am EDT, tickets for which will be available from OnePlus.com on April 25. Oneplus will also be hosting simultaneous satellite events in London, Bangalore, and Beijing, as well as an online livestream. In India, it’s being organised at the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre or BIEC that can accommodate up to 3,500 attendees. The event starts at 8.15 pm IST. The sale of tickets starts at 10 am on April 25. In London, the tickets are already up for sale at 16 British pounds/ 18 euros. For the New York event, the ticket sale goes live on April 25 for a discounted rate of $20. For India, event tickets will be up for grabs on oneplus.in at a discounted price of Rs 999.

We have already seen a bunch of leaks and rumours which technically have confirmed almost all the details of the upcoming OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro.

Now there’s a brand new leak that has revealed the pricing of the higher-end OnePlus 7 Pro model. OnePlus has slowly and gradually increased the pricing of its flagship smartphones, and it seems that the trend is going to continue. Tipster, Ishan Agarwal has revealed the pricing of European variants of the OnePlus 7 Pro. While he says that these prices will vary from country to country, but we now have a rough idea as to what kind of pricing we can expect.

According to the leak, the OnePlus 7 Pro will be offered in three variants and the top end variant will go as much as $819, which means that it could easily cross the Rs 55,000 price barrier in India. The is quite a jump considering the OnePlus 6T, was initially priced at €549 in Europe. The OnePlus 7 Pro will straightaway have an increase of €200.


