English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
OnePlus 7 And OnePlus 7 Pro India Launch Event Tickets go on Sale: Where And How to Buy
OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro main launch event will take place at Pier 94 in New York on May 14 at 11am EDT, tickets for which will be available from OnePlus.com on April 25.
OnePlus 7 And OnePlus 7 Pro India Launch Event Tickets go Live: Here is How to Buy And Where to Buy
Loading...
OnePlus has confirmed that it will be announcing the new OnePlus 7 series on May 14. The company has sent out invites to media and fans confirming the launch date. Ahead of the launch, the OnePlus fans can buy invitations of the launch event that went live today on its Indian website. The main event will take place at Pier 94 in New York on May 14 at 11am EDT, tickets for which will be available from OnePlus.com on April 25. Oneplus will also be hosting simultaneous satellite events in London, Bangalore, and Beijing, as well as an online livestream. In India, it’s being organised at the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre or BIEC that can accommodate up to 3,500 attendees. The event starts at 8.15 pm IST. The sale of tickets starts at 10 am on April 25. In London, the tickets are already up for sale at 16 British pounds/ 18 euros. For the New York event, the ticket sale goes live on April 25 for a discounted rate of $20. For India, event tickets will be up for grabs on oneplus.in at a discounted price of Rs 999.
We have already seen a bunch of leaks and rumours which technically have confirmed almost all the details of the upcoming OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro.
Now there’s a brand new leak that has revealed the pricing of the higher-end OnePlus 7 Pro model. OnePlus has slowly and gradually increased the pricing of its flagship smartphones, and it seems that the trend is going to continue. Tipster, Ishan Agarwal has revealed the pricing of European variants of the OnePlus 7 Pro. While he says that these prices will vary from country to country, but we now have a rough idea as to what kind of pricing we can expect.
According to the leak, the OnePlus 7 Pro will be offered in three variants and the top end variant will go as much as $819, which means that it could easily cross the Rs 55,000 price barrier in India. The is quite a jump considering the OnePlus 6T, was initially priced at €549 in Europe. The OnePlus 7 Pro will straightaway have an increase of €200.
We have already seen a bunch of leaks and rumours which technically have confirmed almost all the details of the upcoming OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro.
Now there’s a brand new leak that has revealed the pricing of the higher-end OnePlus 7 Pro model. OnePlus has slowly and gradually increased the pricing of its flagship smartphones, and it seems that the trend is going to continue. Tipster, Ishan Agarwal has revealed the pricing of European variants of the OnePlus 7 Pro. While he says that these prices will vary from country to country, but we now have a rough idea as to what kind of pricing we can expect.
According to the leak, the OnePlus 7 Pro will be offered in three variants and the top end variant will go as much as $819, which means that it could easily cross the Rs 55,000 price barrier in India. The is quite a jump considering the OnePlus 6T, was initially priced at €549 in Europe. The OnePlus 7 Pro will straightaway have an increase of €200.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Acer Predator Helios 500 Review: A Beast When it Comes to Looks and Performance
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
-
Friday 19 April , 2019
Huawei P30 Pro Review: There Is No Better Camera Phone At The Moment
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Mahindra Adventure Club Challenge & Thar Fest 2019: Off-Roading Galore
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Acer Predator Helios 500 Review: A Beast When it Comes to Looks and Performance
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Friday 19 April , 2019 Huawei P30 Pro Review: There Is No Better Camera Phone At The Moment
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Mahindra Adventure Club Challenge & Thar Fest 2019: Off-Roading Galore
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Disha Patani Broke Her Knee, Was Bed-Ridden a Week Before Shooting 'Slow Motion'
- Kim Kardashian West's Daughter Throwing Tantrum About Her 'Boots' is Now a Meme
- Apple to reportedly launch two new AirPods in 2019: Here Are The Details
- Xiaomi Redmi 7 Review: A Notch Above the Samsung Galaxy M10 And The Realme 3
- Hyundai Venue Compact SUV First Look, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Rival - Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results