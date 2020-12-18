OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T Series Android 11 Update Delayed Due to Issues With Decryption of Data

OnePlus 7 and One Plus 7T series users are still waiting to get the Android 11 update on their smartphones. Now, an announcement from OnePlus on the company's community forums says that the Android 11 update for OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series will be delayed, contradictory to an earlier leaked schedule that indicated a December date for OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series Android 11 update. OnePlus says that the delay in updating last year's smartphones comes due to an issue with decrypting data under Android 11.

According to OnePlus, the delay in pushing the software update is due to an issue with decrypting the data on OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T smartphones under Android 11. The company says that it has been working with Qualcomm, the chip supplier on OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T smartphones to find a solution, which is expected to be met this week. If the two companies can find a solution as early as this week, a closed beta will take place this month with an open beta planned for the future. While the announcement of the delay is specific to the Hydrogen OS (Chinese) version of OnePlus's software, the issue also impacts devices that use Oxygen OS, as both use a shared codebase.

A report in Android Police says that it is almost certain that a delay in Hydrogen OS means a delay for Oxygen OS as well, the publication has reached out to OnePlus to confirm if this is the case.

OnePlus is seen lagging behind when it comes to delivery of Android updates for its older smartphones. Compared to last year, the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T initially got Android 10 update in November. Despite launching the Android 10 update with issues, the company ultimately rolled out Android 10 for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T smartphones in December last year. This already means that the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T smartphones are behind the schedule. However, when it comes to its OnePlus 8 series, OnePlus was among one of the first brands to push Android 11. The OnePlus 8T, on the other hand, was launched with Android 11 out of the box.