OnePlus 7 at Rs 32,999 is a Rare Phone to Cost Less Than the Predecessor

OnePlus’ launch event yesterday was all about its new flagship, the OnePlus 7 Pro. The curved notchless display with 90Hz refresh rate, triple cameras at the back, a pop-up camera for taking selfies, solid hardware and the whole package. But in my opinion, OnePlus 7 was the real icing on the cake.The OnePlus 7 might not feature a fancy curved super-fast display or three cameras at the back, but you still get the raw performance of the Snapdragon 855 processor which comes with the Adreno 640 GPU and up to 8GB of RAM, which I believe, is enough for all kinds of apps and resource-heavy games. Sure, the design is similar to the OnePlus 6T, but I am totally fine with that, because using a curved display has its quirks. You even getBut the most impressive thing about the OnePlus 7 is its price. At Rs 32,999 it is lower than the launch price of the OnePlus 6T. The latter was introduced in October 2018 with a starting price of Rs 37,999, which is Rs 5,000 more than what the company is selling the OnePlus 7 for. Sure the outgoing model is now discounted and selling at Rs 32,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, but why wouldn’t you go for the spanking new model, with faster hardware, slightly better cameras, more optimised software and that flashy red colour option?The OnePlus 7 Pro is definitely a really impressive flagship to put your money on, but does that mean you ignore the OnePlus 7? Well, for the ones who aren’t in the market for a Rs 50,000 smartphone, the OnePlus 7 by the best option.