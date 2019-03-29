English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
OnePlus 7 Case Renders Leaked, Reconfirms Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Triple Rear Cameras and More
The fresh renders reveal that the OnePlus 7 features an alert slider and a power key on its right edge. The left side that is not visible in the fresh images is equipped with a volume rocker.
Now render of the OnePlus 7 has been leaked online which yet again. A new case renders have appeared on SlashLeaks to corroborate on the previously revealed rear design of the forthcoming OnePlus flagship smartphone. The fresh renders reveal that the OnePlus 7 features an alert slider and a power key on its right edge. The left side that is not visible in the fresh images is equipped with a volume rocker. The images reveal that it will be the first OnePlus phone to arrive with triple rear cameras. The camera module seems to feature laser autofocus module in between the second and third sensors.
Below the camera module is a dual-tone LED flash. OnePlus 7 will have an in-display fingerprint scanner. On the other hand, the OnePlus 7 case renders also show a cut out at the top which hints at the pop-up selfie camera. Also, the two cutouts at the bottom are believed to be for a micro USB Type-C port and the speaker grill.
The OnePlus 7 is expected to sport a 6.5-inch fullHD+ Optic AMOLED display, at least according to rumors. The phone’s base model will include at least 6GB of RAM, while a rather large battery is expected to be included in the package as well. The Snapdragon 855 64-bit octa-core processor will fuel the phone, while Android 9 Pie will come pre-installed on it, along with OxygenOS.
