OnePlus 7 Case Renders Reveal Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Triple Camera and More
A fresh leak reveals that the SIM card tray on the OnePlus 7 will be placed on the bottom.
A fresh leak reveals that the SIM card tray on the OnePlus 7 will be placed on the bottom.
With OnePlus getting closer to make its next flagship official, a new case render has now given a closer look at the OnePlus 7. An alleged transparent case for the upcoming flagship killer shows various cut-outs including one at the top for the pop-up selfie camera.
Additionally, we can see the vertically-aligned triple camera setup at the back. We can also see cut-outs at the bottom for the USB Type-C port, loudspeaker grill, the primary microphone as well as an extra cut-out which seems to be for the SIM card tray. This means that the OnePlus 7 will essentially have the SIM tray at the bottom. The case renders have been leaked on Twitter by one of the top contributors on tipping website Slashleaks Sudhanshu Ambhore.
According to rumours, the OnePlus 7 is expected to feature a 6.5-inch fullHD+ Optic AMOLED display, with the phone’s base model having at least 6GB of RAM. The Snapdragon 855 processor is expected to power the device and it could have a large 4,000mAh battery with Android 9 Pie along with OxygenOS. Notably, The smartphone is not expected to feature 5G connectivity, but OnePlus is planning to introduce a completely separate flagship which will support the high-speed network.
OnePlus 7 rendered from all angles by case maker.
1/2#OnePlus #OnePlus7 pic.twitter.com/9lR33XCm74
— Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) April 3, 2019
