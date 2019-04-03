OnePlus 7 Case Renders Reveal Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Triple Camera and More

With OnePlus getting closer to make its next flagship official, a new case render has now given a closer look at the OnePlus 7. An alleged transparent case for the upcoming flagship killer shows various cut-outs including one at the top for the pop-up selfie camera.

According to rumours, the OnePlus 7 is expected to feature a 6.5-inch fullHD+ Optic AMOLED display, with the phone’s base model having at least 6GB of RAM. The Snapdragon 855 processor is expected to power the device and it could have a large 4,000mAh battery with Android 9 Pie along with OxygenOS. Notably, The smartphone is not expected to feature 5G connectivity, but OnePlus is planning to introduce a completely separate flagship which will support the high-speed network.

Additionally, we can see the vertically-aligned triple camera setup at the back. We can also see cut-outs at the bottom for the USB Type-C port, loudspeaker grill, the primary microphone as well as an extra cut-out which seems to be for the SIM card tray. This means that the OnePlus 7 will essentially have the SIM tray at the bottom. The case renders have been leaked on Twitter by one of the top contributors on tipping website Slashleaks Sudhanshu Ambhore.