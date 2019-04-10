OnePlus 7 Cases Surface Again: Confirms Pop-up Selfie Camera, Triple Camera at The Back And More

With OnePlus getting closer to make its next flagship official, a new case render has now given a closer look at the OnePlus 7. In the latest case renders, other than the pop-up selfie camera, the OnePlus 7 renders also revealed the three cameras set up at the back, including a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor. The setup will be accompanied by an LED flash. On the bottom part of the case, we can see the cutout for the USB-C port and the loudspeaker, plus two microphones. B2B e-commerce site based out of China DHgate.com has this time listed the cases for the OnePlus 7.According to rumours, the OnePlus 7 is expected to feature a 6.5-inch fullHD+ Optic AMOLED display, with the phone’s base model having at least 6GB of RAM. The Snapdragon 855 processor is expected to power the device and it could have a large 4,000mAh battery with Android 9 Pie along with OxygenOS. Notably, The smartphone is not expected to feature 5G connectivity, but OnePlus is planning to introduce a completely separate flagship which will support the high-speed network.In a recent development, Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus has today announced a whopping CNY 400 (approx INR 4,000) price cut on the base variant of the OnePlus 6T which comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. While the OnePlus 6T 6GB RAM variant was launched for CNY 3399, it is now retailing for CNY 2999 (approx Rs 29,999) in China. To recall, the OnePlus 6T was launched at a starting price of Rs 3,399 Yuan (roughly translates to around Rs 35,000) in China.