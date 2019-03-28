English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
OnePlus 7 Concept Video Reveals How the Upcoming OnePlus Smartphone Might Look Like: Watch Video
The OnePlus 7 is expected to sport a 6.5-inch fullHD+ Optic AMOLED display, at least according to rumors.
Renders and concepts of the OnePlus 7 smartphone have been doing their rounds on their internet for the last couple of months now. Now the new renders of OnePlus 7 have been created by YouTuber Waqar Khan and give us a glimpse of the upcoming flagship in four colors – two of which are gradients. The renders are based not just on the leaks from OnLeaks but also on various other leaks which have suggested certain colours. The video shows the pop-up camera which has been seen in-hand and also in various leaks and rumours. The rear camera is expected to be a triple camera setup, without any periscope lens, unfortunately. The phone’s backside is curved, and the phone also includes a curved glass on the front, even though its display is not curved. The power/lock key is included on the right-hand side of the device, while an alert slider lies right above it. The volume up and down buttons are placed on the left-hand side of the device.
The OnePlus 7 is expected to sport a 6.5-inch fullHD+ Optic AMOLED display, at least according to rumors. The phone’s base model will include at least 6GB of RAM, while a rather large battery is expected to be included in the package as well. The Snapdragon 855 64-bit octa-core processor will fuel the phone, while Android 9 Pie will come pre-installed on it, along with OxygenOS.
The OnePlus 7 will not include 5G connectivity, but OnePlus is planning to introduce a completely separate flagship which will support 5G.
