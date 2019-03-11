OnePlus 7 Could Launch in May: Here is What we Expect From The Upcoming Flagship

The OnePlus 7 has been leaked quite a number of times and in the latest leak, we have confirmed information that the OnePlus 7 will be getting a pop-up selfie camera, a full HD+ display with a screen to body ratio of around 95 percent. At the back, the phone comes with a vertically aligned triple camera setup. This could be the first OnePlus phone with screen curving right into the edges to maximise the premium look and feel of the device. Similar to OnePlus 6T, this one is likely to feature an in-display fingerprint reader.Internally, the OnePlus 7 will arrive powered by Qualcomm’s high-end Snapdragon 855. Presumably, this will be paired with at least 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Nevertheless, more impressive configurations such as 8/256GB and 12/512GB could be on the table.The upcoming flagship should also run Android 9 Pie complete with the latest version of Oxygen OS straight out of the box. If rumors are to be believed, a large 4,150mAh battery with support for Warp Charge could be included too. As for the pricing, we can expect the base variant of the upcoming flagship to be listed in the range of Rs 35,000 – Rs 40,000.