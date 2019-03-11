OnePlus 7 Could Launch With Truly-Wireless Earphones as CEO Pete Lau Hints at Improving Audio Technology

As rumours and leaks start flooding the internet, we have a fair idea that OnePlus might launch its next ‘flagship-killer’ in the month of May. Of course this is just a speculation on the fact that the company launched the OnePlus 6 in May 2018. However, apart from the flagship smartphone, we could see one product from the Chinese company.OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has hinted that we could see a new pair of wireless, or possibly true-wireless earphones from the company. In a post on Chinese social network Weibo, the CEO spoke around removal of the headphone jack and how that could help in pushing the development of wireless earphones. He added that while the Bullets Wireless is very good, it can still be better and asked for suggestions on how to improve their earphones.If you remember, OnePlus launched the Bullets Wireless earphones last year. The earphones were definitely one of the best options at the asking price, boasting some great features and good sound quality.Now there is no evidence that OnePlus is working on a new version, but considering Lau’s comments on the product, we cannot ignore the possibility of a new wireless earphone from OnePlus. The Bullets Wireless, aren’t completely wire-free as the two earbuds are connected with a wire which go through a neckband. And since Lau is talking about improving products, maybe we could see the company launch truly-wireless earphones like the Apple AirPods or the Samsung Galaxy Buds.