OnePlus 7 Design Renders, OnePlus 7 Pro New Colour Variant Detailed Before Launch

OnePlus 7 launch is just around the corner, and more renders and information keep flowing in, giving us almost every bit of information about the two devices before they are launched on Tuesday, May 14. Now, the latest renders shared by WinFuture detail the OnePlus 7 design, while also showing a new, Almond finish for the OnePlus 7 Pro. So far, we had only seen Nebula Blue and Mirror Grey colour finishes for the OnePlus 7 Pro, but more colours appear to be in plans for the outright flagship.There are no new features in terms of the overall design of the OnePlus 7, in comparison to the OnePlus 6T. Its renders show the OnePlus 7 display to feature a waterdrop notch and a slightly thicker chin, in comparison to the OnePlus 7 Pro. To the rear, the OnePlus logo and branding are placed down the central axis with the logo placed higher up, and the vertically aligned camera module bears a dual-camera setup with LED flash.The OnePlus 7 Pro no notch design means that it now is expected to get a pop-out selfie camera, and this is a part of the reason why the OnePlus 7 Pro will not be coming with waterproofing or water resistance of any sort. Whether it affects the overall durability of the design, is a factor that remains to be tested, once OnePlus finally unveils the products. The Almond colour variant is somewhat similar to the ceramic finish that OnePlus has been known to present over the past couple of years. Nevertheless, it does provide an option for those who prefer lighter colour variants of their smartphones.The OnePlus 7 specifications feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor at the heart, while the OnePlus 7 Pro will get a host of additional features such as a triple-camera setup with 48-megapixel primary sensor, a pop-out front camera, a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, UFS 3.0 storage standard, up to 12GB RAM and more. OnePlus 7 Pro pre-bookings are open until 11:59PM tonight, and if you happen to be interested, you can pre-book your device for Rs 1,000 on Amazon India.