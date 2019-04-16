OnePlus 7 Details Could be Unveiled by CEO Pete Lau on April 17



The OnePlus 7 is expected to launch next month and rumours suggest that it could happen on May 14. While there have been numerous leaks and rumours, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has tweeted that he could reveal more details about the upcoming device.Before we jump to any conclusions, there is a small possibility that it isn’t the OnePlus 7. That’s because Lau, in his tweet, said, “I know you guys are stoked to hear about the new device - check back to see my post this Wednesday.”There have been reports in the past that OnePlus is working on making its own smart televisions. We have also heard that the company has been working on a new pair of wireless earbuds. We can’t really say if it will be either of them, as the biggest buzz maker is the upcoming OnePlus 7.Last week we reported that popular tipster, Ishan Agarwal had revealed that OnePlus could be working on three variants of the OnePlus 7. These will include the OnePlus 7 itself, the OnePlus 7 Pro, and the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G. Recently the OnePlus 7 Pro was also spotted on Bluetooth SIG certification website. According to Agarwal, the model numbers for the three variants are GM1901, GM1903, and GM1905 for the OnePlus 7, GM1911, GM1913, GM1915, and GM1917 for the OnePlus 7 Pro, and GM1920 for the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G.Also, a post on Weibo showing a glimpse of the alleged device sporting a dual-edged display was also seen. The display seemingly was notch and hole(s) free just like the leaked OnePlus 7 renders, meaning that this variant could also come with a pop-up selfie camera. There is no photo of the back, so we can’t confirm what kind of primary camera setup it will have. There is however an ‘About Phone’ screen of the alleged OnePlus 7 Pro revealing that the handset will feature a 6.67-inch Super Optic display, a Snapdragon 855 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB of internal storage, and a triple rear camera setup – with a 48-megapixel sensor, a 16-megapixel sensor, and an 8-megapixel sensor.