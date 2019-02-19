English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
OnePlus 7 First Image Leaked Online With Notch-Less Display: Watch Video
@Steven_Sbw has leaked OnePlus 7's front panel with the display on, confirming that the OnePlus 6T successor will have FullView screen and no punch-hole camera, as reported previously.
OnePlus 7 First Image Leaked Online With Notch-Less Design: Watch Video (image: SlashLeaks)
Loading...
OnePlus is expected to launch its three new smartphones, two marquee phones and another special 5G phone. The first OnePlus phone, which usually debuts around June and July, is likely to break the covers quite early probably in April or May. Now, a Chinese tipster, @Steven_Sbw has leaked OnePlus 7's front panel with the display on, confirming that the OnePlus 6T successor will have FullView screen and no punch-hole camera, as reported previously.
This concept smartphone is made out of metal and glass, while it has three vertically-aligned cameras on the back, and those cameras are not flat with the phone’s back side. An LED flash sits right below the phone’s main cameras, while the company’s logo is also imprinted on the back side of the device. A fingerprint scanner is not visible on the back of the phone.
The front side of the phone is also shown in the provided video, and it reveals that this concept has a tiny camera hole at the top of the display, and that camera is centered in this case, which is the opposite of what we’ve seen OEMs opt for thus far.
According to a November report from CNET en Espanol, “a spokesman for the company” has confirmed that the OnePlus 7 will not be a 5G phone. The report claims that OnePlus’ 5G smartphone will instead be “part of a totally new line”, and will be unveiled “at the beginning of 2019”.
This concept smartphone is made out of metal and glass, while it has three vertically-aligned cameras on the back, and those cameras are not flat with the phone’s back side. An LED flash sits right below the phone’s main cameras, while the company’s logo is also imprinted on the back side of the device. A fingerprint scanner is not visible on the back of the phone.
The front side of the phone is also shown in the provided video, and it reveals that this concept has a tiny camera hole at the top of the display, and that camera is centered in this case, which is the opposite of what we’ve seen OEMs opt for thus far.
OnePlus 7 Leaked#oneplus7 #OnePlus pic.twitter.com/Rb8SzTm8Ix— 不想昵称也叫小胖 (@Steven_Sbw) February 13, 2019
According to a November report from CNET en Espanol, “a spokesman for the company” has confirmed that the OnePlus 7 will not be a 5G phone. The report claims that OnePlus’ 5G smartphone will instead be “part of a totally new line”, and will be unveiled “at the beginning of 2019”.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Prashant Narayanan is the Antagonist of 'PM Narendra Modi', Will Play 'Biggest Business Tycoon'
- Cardi B Slammed For Posting Provocative Video on Social Media
- Lord of The Rings, Celebrity Gossip: This AI is So Good at Writing That Its Creators Won't Release It
- Shai Hope: A Budding Great for West Indies
- Update: Ponty Singh’s 19-Year Old Nephew Rams Bentley Bentayga Luxury SUV in Delhi, 1 Killed
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results