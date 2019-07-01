Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

OnePlus 7 Gets a New OxygenOS Update With Camera Improvements And June Android Security Patch

Do remember though, this is not an update for the OnePlus 7 Pro.

News18.com

Updated:July 1, 2019, 9:30 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
OnePlus 7 Gets a New OxygenOS Update With Camera Improvements And June Android Security Patch
Do remember though, this is not an update for the OnePlus 7 Pro.
Loading...

OnePlus has rolled out the OxygenOS 9.5.6 update for the OnePlus 7. This update is now available for download on all variants of the OnePlus 7. This new software update beings with it a bunch of improvements and bug fixes. OnePlus says that the call audio quality has been improved, and so has the photography performance of the camera. Interesting enough though, the company doesn’t delve into the exact specifics of the changes and improvements to the camera, and just says “Optimised photo quality” in the release log. The OxygenOS 9.5.6 also updates the OnePlus 7 with the June 2019 Android security patch.

Do remember though, this is not an update for the OnePlus 7 Pro. Here is a complete changelog of all the changes that the OxygenOS 9.5.6 brings to the table.

System

Updated Android security patch to 2019.6

Optimized the sensitivity of automatic brightness

General bug fixes and improvements

Phone

Improved audio quality

Camera

Optimized photo quality

This is the third successive quick update for the OnePlus 7, which goes on to show that the company is indeed taking the small matter of bug fixes and performance improvements quite seriously. The OnePlus 7 got OxygenOS 9.5.4 update in early June, which added the display DC Dimming and Fnatic Mode for gaming. Sometime later, the OnePlus 7 received the OxygenOS 9.5.5 update which added some camera improvements as well as the Android security patch for May 2019.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram