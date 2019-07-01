OnePlus 7 Gets a New OxygenOS Update With Camera Improvements And June Android Security Patch
OnePlus has rolled out the OxygenOS 9.5.6 update for the OnePlus 7. This update is now available for download on all variants of the OnePlus 7. This new software update beings with it a bunch of improvements and bug fixes. OnePlus says that the call audio quality has been improved, and so has the photography performance of the camera. Interesting enough though, the company doesn’t delve into the exact specifics of the changes and improvements to the camera, and just says “Optimised photo quality” in the release log. The OxygenOS 9.5.6 also updates the OnePlus 7 with the June 2019 Android security patch.
Do remember though, this is not an update for the OnePlus 7 Pro. Here is a complete changelog of all the changes that the OxygenOS 9.5.6 brings to the table.
System
Updated Android security patch to 2019.6
Optimized the sensitivity of automatic brightness
General bug fixes and improvements
Phone
Improved audio quality
Camera
Optimized photo quality
This is the third successive quick update for the OnePlus 7, which goes on to show that the company is indeed taking the small matter of bug fixes and performance improvements quite seriously. The OnePlus 7 got OxygenOS 9.5.4 update in early June, which added the display DC Dimming and Fnatic Mode for gaming. Sometime later, the OnePlus 7 received the OxygenOS 9.5.5 update which added some camera improvements as well as the Android security patch for May 2019.
