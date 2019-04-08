English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
OnePlus 7 Launch Expected Soon as OnePlus 6T Price Slashed by Rs 4,000 in China
The OnePlus 6T was launched at a starting price of Rs 3,399 Yuan (roughly translates to around Rs 35,000) in China.
OnePlus 7 Coming Soon? OnePlus 6T Price Slashed by Rs 4,000, Now Available for Rs 29,999 China
In a recent development, Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus has today announced a whopping CNY 400 (approx INR 4,000) price cut on the base variant of the OnePlus 6T which comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. While the OnePlus 6T 6GB RAM variant was launched for CNY 3399, it is now retailing for CNY 2999 (approx Rs 29,999) in China. To recall, the OnePlus 6T was launched at a starting price of Rs 3,399 Yuan (roughly translates to around Rs 35,000) in China.
OnePlus will be launching its latest flagship smartphone in the coming months. We are expecting the upcoming OnePlus 7 to be unveiled in the month of May.
With OnePlus getting closer to make its next flagship official, a new case render has now given a closer look at the OnePlus 7. An alleged transparent case for the upcoming flagship killer shows various cut-outs including one at the top for the pop-up selfie camera.
Additionally, we can see the vertically-aligned triple camera setup at the back. We can also see cut-outs at the bottom for the USB Type-C port, loudspeaker grill, the primary microphone as well as an extra cut-out which seems to be for the SIM card tray. This means that the OnePlus 7 will essentially have the SIM tray at the bottom. The case renders have been leaked on Twitter by one of the top contributors on tipping website Slashleaks Sudhanshu Ambhore.
