OnePlus 7 Leak Suggests Full-Screen Display Without any Notch

OnePlus has become one of the biggest names in the smartphone industry thanks to its consistent range of products over the past three years. The company recently launched the OnePlus 6T and a special 10GB RAM variant of the smartphone in collaboration with automotive pioneer McLaren. Now a leaked image, which has been doing rounds on Twitter, shows what is being alleged as the OnePlus 7.Since OnePlus has a six-month upgrade cycle, we are expecting the company to announce their next ‘flagship killer’ in the coming months. Previously we heard that the company is also working on a more expensive, 5G variant of the upcoming OnePlus 7, which would launch for the European market this year.Coming back to the leaked image, you can see two handsets next to each other inside some plastic casings. The one on the right is clearly the OnePlus 6T with its water-drop notch design. On the left, is what is claimed to be the OnePlus 7 which doesn’t have any notch. If you notice carefully it does make a little space for the earpiece just like the 6T. Also, the front camera seems to be missing which means the company could be going for a slider design. Whether it is motorised or spring-loaded, is up to your imagination.From what we can speculate, the next OnePlus Flagship will be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, should include 6GB-10GB RAM variants with upto 256GB of internal storage, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset could make an appearance around Mobile World Congress this year which is scheduled to begin at the end of February.