English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
OnePlus 7 Leak Suggests Full-Screen Display Without any Notch
Could this be the next smartphone from OnePlus?
Could this be the next smartphone from OnePlus?
Loading...
OnePlus has become one of the biggest names in the smartphone industry thanks to its consistent range of products over the past three years. The company recently launched the OnePlus 6T and a special 10GB RAM variant of the smartphone in collaboration with automotive pioneer McLaren. Now a leaked image, which has been doing rounds on Twitter, shows what is being alleged as the OnePlus 7.
Since OnePlus has a six-month upgrade cycle, we are expecting the company to announce their next ‘flagship killer’ in the coming months. Previously we heard that the company is also working on a more expensive, 5G variant of the upcoming OnePlus 7, which would launch for the European market this year.
Coming back to the leaked image, you can see two handsets next to each other inside some plastic casings. The one on the right is clearly the OnePlus 6T with its water-drop notch design. On the left, is what is claimed to be the OnePlus 7 which doesn’t have any notch. If you notice carefully it does make a little space for the earpiece just like the 6T. Also, the front camera seems to be missing which means the company could be going for a slider design. Whether it is motorised or spring-loaded, is up to your imagination.
From what we can speculate, the next OnePlus Flagship will be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, should include 6GB-10GB RAM variants with upto 256GB of internal storage, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset could make an appearance around Mobile World Congress this year which is scheduled to begin at the end of February.
Since OnePlus has a six-month upgrade cycle, we are expecting the company to announce their next ‘flagship killer’ in the coming months. Previously we heard that the company is also working on a more expensive, 5G variant of the upcoming OnePlus 7, which would launch for the European market this year.
oneplus 7 ? pic.twitter.com/L6UF2jjEL4
— 小白 (@xiaovai77) January 12, 2019
Coming back to the leaked image, you can see two handsets next to each other inside some plastic casings. The one on the right is clearly the OnePlus 6T with its water-drop notch design. On the left, is what is claimed to be the OnePlus 7 which doesn’t have any notch. If you notice carefully it does make a little space for the earpiece just like the 6T. Also, the front camera seems to be missing which means the company could be going for a slider design. Whether it is motorised or spring-loaded, is up to your imagination.
From what we can speculate, the next OnePlus Flagship will be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, should include 6GB-10GB RAM variants with upto 256GB of internal storage, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset could make an appearance around Mobile World Congress this year which is scheduled to begin at the end of February.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
-
Tuesday 08 January , 2019
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: Beast of an Android Flagship
-
Monday 07 January , 2019
In Conversation With Gareth Flood, Chief Marketing Officer, Shell
-
Friday 04 January , 2019
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review: When The Good Becomes Better
-
Thursday 03 January , 2019
Samsung Galaxy A9 Review: Are Four Cameras Better Than One?
2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
Tuesday 08 January , 2019 Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: Beast of an Android Flagship
Monday 07 January , 2019 In Conversation With Gareth Flood, Chief Marketing Officer, Shell
Friday 04 January , 2019 Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review: When The Good Becomes Better
Thursday 03 January , 2019 Samsung Galaxy A9 Review: Are Four Cameras Better Than One?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Top 5 Android Phones Around Rs 20,000 to Buy in Jan 2019: Xiaomi Poco F1, Realme 2 Pro, Nokia 7.1 And More
- OPINION | The Ethical Solitude of Cricket in India
- Shahid Kapoor Answers Which Ex He Would Like to Forget- Kareena Kapoor or Priyanka Chopra
- Germany Could Ask Facebook to Stop Collecting Some User Data
- PBL: Mumbai Rockets to Face Bengaluru Raptors in Final
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results