Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue Variant to Launch During Amazon Prime Day Sale for Rs 32,999

According to a banner on Amazon India, the OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue will be available only in 6GB + 128GB memory configuration priced at Rs 32,999.

Kunal Khullar | @kunalneo

Updated:July 11, 2019, 4:54 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue Variant to Launch During Amazon Prime Day Sale for Rs 32,999
According to a banner on Amazon India, the OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue will be available only in 6GB + 128GB memory configuration priced at Rs 32,999.
Loading...

OnePlus is introducing a third colour variant of the OnePlus 7 at the upcoming Prime Day sale on July 15 and July 16. According to a banner on Amazon India, the OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue will be available only in 6GB + 128GB memory configuration priced at Rs 32,999, exclusively for Prime members.

Currently the OnePlus 7 comes in Mirror Grey colour option in both 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB configurations and Red in 8GB + 256GB configuration. The new colour will be the third colour option.

The OnePlus 7 looks a lot like the OnePlus 6T and features a 6.41-inch display with full HD+ resolution AMOLED display with an in-screen fingerprint sensor. It features the same processor as the Pro variant, the Snapdragon 855, with 6GB and 8GB of RAM options with 128GB and 256GB storage, respectively.

There is a 3,700mAh battery with 20W charge support, two rear cameras including 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor and 5-megapixel secondary sensor and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The handset comes with dual-speakers, Dolby audio support and runs on the latest Android 9.0 Pie update layered with OxygenOS.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram