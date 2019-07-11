OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue Variant to Launch During Amazon Prime Day Sale for Rs 32,999

OnePlus is introducing a third colour variant of the OnePlus 7 at the upcoming Prime Day sale on July 15 and July 16. According to a banner on Amazon India, the OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue will be available only in 6GB + 128GB memory configuration priced at Rs 32,999, exclusively for Prime members.

Currently the OnePlus 7 comes in Mirror Grey colour option in both 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB configurations and Red in 8GB + 256GB configuration. The new colour will be the third colour option.

The OnePlus 7 looks a lot like the OnePlus 6T and features a 6.41-inch display with full HD+ resolution AMOLED display with an in-screen fingerprint sensor. It features the same processor as the Pro variant, the Snapdragon 855, with 6GB and 8GB of RAM options with 128GB and 256GB storage, respectively.

There is a 3,700mAh battery with 20W charge support, two rear cameras including 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor and 5-megapixel secondary sensor and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The handset comes with dual-speakers, Dolby audio support and runs on the latest Android 9.0 Pie update layered with OxygenOS.