OnePlus 7 Now Available in India, Becomes the Most Affordable Snapdragon 855 Equipped Smartphone

The OnePlus 7 is finally available for purchase. After being announced alongside the more premium OnePlus 7 Pro, the handset has finally hit stores including Amazon India, OnePlus stores and kiosks and various retail partner stores.The OnePlus 7 arrives in two variants including 6GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage. Users can opt for either of the two colour options- Mirror Grey or Red. Notably, the red colour option will only be available on the 8GB + 256GB variant.The OnePlus 7 looks pretty much like OnePlus 6T with a dot notch above the display, dual-rear cameras, and glass finish on the back. It features a 6.41-inch AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution and an in-screen fingerprint sensor. Notably, you don’t get the fast 90Hz refresh rate as the OnePlus 7 Pro. On the inside, there is a Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor (similar to the Pro variant) with 6GB and 8GB of RAM options with 128GB and 256GB storage, respectively. In the camera department, you get two rear cameras including a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor and 5-megapixel secondary sensor and a 16-megapixel camera on the front for taking selfies. You get a 3,700mAh battery along with regular 20W fast charging (previously called as Dash charging). The smartphone is priced at Rs 32,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model, and Rs 37,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model.There are some launch offers on the handset including an instant Rs 2,000 discount if you use an SBI Bank card, the Jio OnePlus Beyond Speed offer, no cost EMI of upto 3 months, up to 70 percent exchange value and more.While the OnePlus 7 Pro is obviously a more superior and feature-rich device, it is noteworthy that the OnePlus 7 is priced lower than the launch price of the OnePlus 6T. The 6T was launched in October 2018 with a starting price of Rs 37,999, which is Rs 5,000 more than what the company is selling the OnePlus 7 for. The outgoing model is now discounted and selling at Rs 32,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, but it makes much more sense to go for the latest variant which offers an improved processor, camera and overall performance improvement. The OnePlus 7 is also currently the most affordable smartphone in India with the latest Snapdragon processor.